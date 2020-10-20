SoOLEGAL secured $4M from private investors, family offices

SoOLEGAL, a New Delhi based online discovery platform that allows people to seek lawyers and law firms for counsel, has now secured $4 million in a funding round backed by private investors and family offices in India.

The company, as of now, has plans to use the new funds to introduce new solutions for lawyers to improve their legal practice and upgrade the user experience.

Speaking about the investment, Manish Kaul, COO, SoOLegal said,

“This round is a huge shot in the arm for SoOLEGAL, which will propel us to the next level of service and solution offerings. After the first round, we brought legal professionals and all other relevant stakeholders on to the SoOLEGAL platform to offer their expertise and skillsets to all legal aid seekers at large.