Slintel secured $4.2M investment led by Accel Partners

Slintel, a Sales and marketing intelligence platform based out of California, has now secured $4.2 million in a funding round backed by Accel Partners.

The round also saw participation from Sequoia Capital India and its existing investor, Stellaris Venture Partners.

The announcement comes less than a year after the company raised funding from the Powerhouse Ventures and Stellaris Venture Partners.

Deepak Anchala, CEO and Founder at Slintel, said in a press statement shared by the company:

“The new investment will enable us to double down on our vision of helping sales and marketing teams find buyers that are most likely to engage with them. The investment from this round will be used to strengthen the product and capture market share aggressively, given the velocity at which we have been able to add customers over the last year.”