SoundCloud is Blocked in Russia due to the Distribution of “False Information.”

Since sending soldiers to Ukraine on February 24, Russia has fought with major tech companies to regulate the flow of information, delaying Twitter’s service and preventing Meta’s Facebook and Instagram.

According to Roskomnadzor, a communications watchdog, Russia has blocked access to the music-streaming app SoundCloud because of “false information” regarding what Moscow refers to as a “special military operation” in Ukraine (RKN).

In conjunction with the posting of materials that contained incorrect information about the nature of the special military operation on Ukrainian soil, Roskomnadzor limited access to the SoundCloud service, according to Interfax, citing RKN.

It added that the information in question related to the special operation’s form and methods of warfare, including “attacks on civilians, strikes on civilian infrastructure, about numerous civilian casualties at the hands of Russian soldiers.” It claimed that access to the service had been blocked at the request of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office.