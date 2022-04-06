SP Balasubrahmanyam’s last unreleased song to be launched as NFT

Digital art collectors, music lovers and fans will have the rare opportunity to own the last-ever unreleased song of legendary Indian playback singer, late S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. India’s leading entertainment NFT platform Diginoor, which has the exclusive rights to sell and release the song as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), will auction the 30-minute track on April 9.

S.P. Balasubramanyam is a six-time national award winner and Padma Vibhushan awardee. He has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 languages during his musical career.

Speaking about the NFT drop, S. P. Charan, filmmaker, playback singer, and the late singer’s son said, “It gives us great joy to announce the NFT drop of my father’s last unreleased song. We are thankful to Diginoor for creating this NFT, and carrying on the legacy of Shri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. I hope that his fans will enjoy this limited edition NFT.”

The track, a Tamil devotional song, recorded by the late singer is titled Vishwaroopa Darisanam and was recorded in collaboration with the music label Symphony Records.

Sri Hari, CEO, Symphony Records, said, “The inimitable singing style of legendary S.P. Balasubrahmanyam sir makes even the most classical compositions so touching and emotional. We are proud to conceptualize and produce this rare album, which is a tribute to his melodious voice that will stay with us forever. Symphony is glad to partner with Diginoor to launch SPB’s last song as an NFT, giving a chance to his fans and music lovers to have co-ownership of sir’s magnum opus and its copyrights.”

Diginoor is founded by 18-year old Chennai-based entrepreneurs Shaamil Karim and Yash Rathod. Shaamil Karim, Founder and CEO, Diginoor, said, “As a Tamilian, it brings me great pride to release S.P. Balasubrahmanyam sir’s magnum opus on Diginoor exclusively for his legacy to live on the blockchain forever. This is also the first time in the industry that the NFT will facilitate the transfer of 51 percent of the copyright to this musical masterpiece to the winning bid.”

Diginoor is revolutionizing cinema and music fandom and has become the trusted partner of some of the biggest celebrities and production houses to launch NFTs. Leading production houses, including Sivaji Productions, Reliance Entertainment, YNOT Productions, AVM Productions and Thenandal Studio have partnered with Diginoor. The largest entertainment NFT platform has launched digital collectables of the leading films of sSuperstar Rajinikanth – Sivaji: the Boss, Chandramukhi and Kabali.

The platform is the first in the country to offer debit and credit cards to purchase NFTs. Diginoor is backed by Kunal Shah of Cred, Abdul Wahab Al Halabi, ex-CEO of Dubai Holding, California-based Contrary Capital and Sandeep Nailwal of Polygon.