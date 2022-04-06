Bollywood producer launches NFT Marketplace

NFTs gained substantial interest from celebrities across the globe. NFTs are unique digital assets on blockchain that proves the authenticity of real-world items like music, videos, art, in-game items, digital images, even real estate and company ownership too.

NFT hysteria is spreading like wildfire in the Indian film industry in particular. From designers to artists to big screen superstars, everyone is investing in NFTs and exploring this popular and emerging marketplace.

Celebrity NFT’s are Entering the Momentum Phase. There is a steady stream of artists and celebrities joining the NFT space. Some are creating tokens backed by massive budgets and are being launched on big platforms to attract buyers and promote themselves.

On the other hand, there are numerous artists, celebrities, musicians, etc. who want to get into the NFT market but lack the technological capabilities or the budgets to make it happen. To address this huge issue, Kulbir Singh Bhatia, the founder of Cineblitz, a Thailand-based production house, is launching www.celenft.io, a platform to allow celebrities (and even regular people who want to feel like celebrities) to easily create and market their NFTs.

The entire process was designed to be as simple and easy as possible, just as simple as uploading a photo on Instagram.

“We are offering our clients the ability to create and sell NFTs more easily to everything that is out in the market today. Our clients from Entertainment, Arts, Sports, Real Estate, Hotels, Wineries, Charities, or Merchants, can offer their customers the capacity to buy, sell and hold NFT’s by integrating with the CELENFT platform,” said Kulbir Singh Bhatia, Founder of CELENFT.io.

A non-fungible token is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files. Blockchain is an emerging technology with many advantages in an increasingly digital world:

Highly Secure

It uses a digital signature feature to conduct fraud-free transactions making it impossible to corrupt or change tne data of an indvidual by the other users without a specific digital signature.

Decentralized System

Conventionally, you need the approval of reguIatory authorities like a government of

bank for transactions; however, with Blockchain, transactions aie done with the

mutual consensus of user’s resulting in smoother, safer, and faster transactions.

Automation Capability

It is programmable and can automatically generate systematic actions, events, and

payments when the trigger criteria are met.