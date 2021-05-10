SpaceX accepts it as payment to launch lunar mission next year taking it to moon

Elon Musk’s Mission to the moon satellites will accept money in Dogecoin. In a tweet by SpaceX’s CEO Elon Musk, it was revealed that SpaceX will launch Doge-1 to the lunar orbit next year. The mission paid for in Dogecoin will become the first mission in space to be funded by cryptocurrency.

SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year – Mission paid for in Doge

– 1st crypto in space

– 1st meme in space To the mooooonnn!!https://t.co/xXfjGZVeUW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2021

Along with Musk’s Twitter announcement, Geometric Energy corporation had announced the mission earlier on Sunday but did not disclose the mission’s fiscal value.

Earlier in the day SpaceX’s Vice President of commercial sales, Tom Ochinero was quoted as saying that “This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce”.

Musk has turned a currency that began as a joke in 2013 into a mainstream cryptocurrency. He has just tweeted about the currency a few times that generated tallies behind it. A currency valued at $0.03 has touched a peak of $0.73.

Before Elon Musk’s appearance at SNL, Dogecoin had peaked to its highest ever value but fell sharply losing almost 25% of its value when Elon Musk appeared and didn’t mention Dogecoin much except in a conversation with his mother Maye Musk when his mother joked that she hopes her mother’s day gift is not Dogecoin.

Elon’s company Tesla had previously in the year announced that it would take payment in cryptocurrency Bitcoin.