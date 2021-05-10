How to download Instagram videos and other media

Instagram, an American photo and video sharing social networking service, offers a variety of methods to its users if they would like to download any forms of media, such as videos, photos, and stories. More recently, you can even download any such media from Instagram in bulk. However, prior to downloading Instagram videos, be sure to take the creators’ permission. Also, note that the methods mentioned below only allow you to download Instagram posts from accounts that are public.

The first method allows you to download photos and videos in bulk (large quantities) on Instagram. The steps work on both Windows 10 and macOS. All you need is Google Chrome to be installed and functioning.

Open Google Chrome on your device and use the Chrome Web Store to download the extension, Downloader for Instagram + Direct Message. Once the download has completely taken place, open Instagram in a new tab and open the profile from where you would like to download any posts. Once the page showing the profile has entirely loaded, individually hover over photos and videos and click on the Download button to save them on your computer. In the same way, if you want to download an Instagram story, open that story in another tab and click on the Download button to save the one that has been actively playing on the screen. Alternatively, you can use the Download All button to save all the stories that have been uploaded to that Instagram account during that time. Lastly, if you want to download any form of media in bulk, click on the Download all button in the top-right corner. From there, you can personally decide the range of photos that you want to download. In fact, you can even customise Advanced Settings. Once this has been done, hit Download to proceed.

However, this method only works on computers. If you wish to download some posts from your phone, refer to the following steps: