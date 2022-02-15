spaceX again making on the top of trending list

#spaceX is again on the most trending hashtags on Twitter. So far there are 32k tweets have been made under the same hashtag. There is a multitude of reasons why SpaceX has rocketed to the trending list on Twitter. We will look into the two most trending ones.

SpaceX is an American private company that manufactures aerospace and it has recently on 10 February 2022 introduced Starship to the world. The first time was when #spaceX got into the most trending list on Twitter in 2022. Now again it’s on the trending list. This time Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, has put forward a new mission in front of the world. The Polaris Dawn mission.

In simple words, it is a five-day trip for the SpaceX astronauts to space. Then how is this different from other spaceship missions? on Polaris Dawn, they will endeavor to achieve the highest Earth orbit ever flown. This also aims in conducting the world’s first commercial spacewalk and testing of Starlink laser-based communication. This five-day exploration is funded and followed by Jared Issacman. “The Polaris Program is an important step in advancing human space exploration while helping to solve problems through the use of innovative technology here on Earth,” Jared Issacman says.

THE OTHER REASON FOR TRENDING

An astronomer has confessed that the rocket which was supposed to hit the moon on 4th March 2022 is not actually made by SpaceX instead it is some other rocket, expected to be some Chinese rocket that was sent 7 years back in October into space.

“We now know that this object is not actually the SpaceX booster: that was a misidentification, by me.” said the astrologer Bill Grey.

Here are some of the posts that can help you understand this confusion made by SpaceX from Twitter.

“So I am persuaded that the object about to hit the moon on 2022 Mar 4 at 12:25 UTC is actually the Chang’e 5-T1 rocket stage.” Bill Grey wrote in one of his blogs.