In an unprecedented move, SpaceX has attracted the attention of the crypto and financial markets this week. On July 22, 2025, a Bitcoin wallet associated with Elon Musk’s aerospace company transferred a staggering 1,308 BTC worth an estimated $153 million to a new address. This was the wallet’s first blockchain transaction since June 2022, and it ended a long period of inactivity, per data from Arkham Intelligence.

A Break in the Silence

The transaction, which has been confirmed by Arkham, came from an address that has long been assigned to SpaceX. It moved the bitcoin to an inactive wallet that had no prior history of transactions. Additionally, observers noted that prior to the main transfer, a negligible test transaction (less than 0.001 BTC) was sent, very likely to verify the destination address. This indicates a level of internal planning that implies it was not a transaction out of haste.

This is the first known outbound activity for that wallet since June 10, 2022, when around 3,505 BTC (then valued at roughly $102 million) was moved to Coinbase. Since then, the wallet has remained untouched—making this revival a significant shift.

SpaceX’s Bitcoin Pile Today

Following the recent transfer of funds, SpaceX’s Bitcoin reserves are still somewhat significant. Arkham Intelligence reports that SpaceX still holds 6,977 BTC (approximately $815 million in mid 2025 prices), making SpaceX one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin alongside MicroStrategy and Tesla.

Elon Musk’s activity in crypto is not only with SpaceX, his other company, Tesla, holds approximately 11,509 BTC, so collectively, both companies are worth more than $2 billion in Bitcoin. These investments were made largely at an average price near to $32,000 with total unrealized gains of approximately $1.5 billion.

Possible Reasons Behind the Move

Some experts believe that this transfer could come as part of a larger scheme to reorganize internal crypto positions. The receiving address is a cold wallet, thus the transfer is consistent with a standard custody transition—likely for security reasons or improved storage commodity when it comes to crypto.

The timing is notable: Bitcoin recently surged to an all-time high near $123,000 in mid July before stabilising just under $119,000. With such a sharp rise, it is plausible that SpaceX used this moment to tidy its treasury, rather than liquidate assets.

Broader Crypto Market Environment

SpaceX’s movement adds another headline to a highly active crypto landscape. Institutional investors, whales, and miners have been gradually locking in profits, resulting in a slight pullback that follows the peak price. Meanwhile, Bitcoin continues to dominate, although Ethereum and other altcoins are gaining attention from some corporations exploring multi-asset crypto treasuries.

What Comes Next?

With no public announcement from SpaceX or Elon Musk, speculation will persist. Market watchers will be looking for further movement from the newly active wallet—whether those funds remain dormant or re-enter circulation.

This development sits alongside Tesla’s ongoing crypto strategy and Musk’s vocal interest in the sector. His influence on digital currency narratives remains strong, and any corporate shift from his firms continues to draw attention.

Nevertheless, for now, the transfer stands as a clear signal that SpaceX is not indifferent to its Bitcoin holdings—it is actively managing them.

Final Word

SpaceX’s $153 million Bitcoin transfer may not signify a sell-off, but it certainly ends a three-year crypto silence. Whether this is a security update, internal reshuffling, or prep for larger strategic moves, remains uncertain. Still, atop Bitcoin’s record highs, this carefully executed shift highlights how even a silent wallet can generate headlines and hint at broader corporate intentions.