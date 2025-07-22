Apple’s ambitions to make India a global hub for AirPods manufacturing have hit a sudden obstacle. Foxconn’s Telangana facility, which was gearing up to scale production of AirPods, is now facing critical component shortages due to China’s new export restrictions on rare earth materials — particularly dysprosium. This strategic metal is vital for the compact speakers and haptic components that make AirPods stand out. The situation underscores the fragility of global electronics supply chains and India’s still-growing muscle in the electronics space.

The Rare Earth Squeeze: China’s Strategic Clampdown

At the heart of the disruption is China’s April decision to tighten export licensing on seven rare earths, including dysprosium and terbium. These are essential for high-performance magnets used in audio devices like AirPods. Given that China controls about 95% of global dysprosium production, the move has had a ripple effect, particularly for manufacturers attempting to diversify outside China.

Foxconn, Apple’s key manufacturing partner, flagged this concern to the Telangana government, Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and even the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Sources close to the matter suggest the issue is now a matter of diplomatic negotiation.

Temporary Relief, But Not Business as Usual

Despite the disruption, production at Foxconn’s India unit hasn’t completely stopped. According to insiders, Apple and Foxconn had foreseen the risk and built up some buffer stock, allowing them to keep lines running—albeit cautiously.

“The supply chain is longer now, but manageable,” said one source. However, the situation remains delicate, hinging on China’s willingness to approve export licenses, which now take 45–50 days instead of the earlier 30-day window.

Bureaucratic Hurdles: The EUC Conundrum

One of the key bureaucratic roadblocks is China’s requirement for an End User Certificate (EUC). Foxconn has reportedly secured the EUC from India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the Chinese embassy, but final approval from Chinese authorities remains pending.

This approval is vital—not just for AirPods, but as a signal for other companies looking to shift manufacturing to India. If delays continue, Vietnam-based rivals Luxshare and Goertek, already dominating AirPods production, could strengthen their lead.

A Strategic Warning for India’s Electronics Ecosystem

This episode isn’t just a blip—it’s a wake-up call for India’s entire electronics sector. Industry bodies like ICEA and ELCINA have sounded the alarm. They warn that persistent restrictions could lead to rising costs, feature downgrades, and loss of export competitiveness under the ₹32,000-crore PLI scheme aimed at boosting electronics manufacturing.

ICEA has called for urgent government intervention, warning that these “calibrated curbs” could derail India’s $32 billion electronics export dream.

Apple’s Backup Plans: Engineers on the Move

Apple isn’t sitting idle. The company is reportedly redeploying engineers from other countries to support operations in India and offset the labour and supply chain crunch. This comes after over 300 Chinese engineers and technicians were repatriated from Foxconn’s India facilities amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Apple’s swift response shows its commitment to India as a manufacturing hub—but also highlights how fragile that commitment is when global supply chains are tightly interlinked with China.

The Bigger Picture: Is China Weaponizing Supply Chains?

According to Neil Shah, Vice President at Counterpoint Research, this situation reveals a deeper truth: the global electronics industry is still critically dependent on China. “This episode is a stark reminder of how China’s grip on rare earth metals can shape global production decisions,” he said.

For Foxconn India, still a minor contributor to Apple’s global AirPods output, the challenge is both an operational hurdle and a strategic test. Its ability to navigate red tape, ensure supply continuity, and meet Apple’s exacting standards could define its long-term role in Apple’s supply chain.

Conclusion: A Test of India’s Manufacturing Mettle

Apple’s AirPods plan in India is at a crossroads. While not derailed yet, the rare earth crunch has exposed the limits of India’s supply chain readiness in the face of geopolitical realities. If India is serious about challenging China’s dominance in electronics, it must act fast—with diplomatic agility, strategic resource partnerships, and long-term investment in rare earth independence.

