SpaceX will no longer aid Ukraine with satellite services, declares Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday stated, through a tweet, that his company SpaceX would no longer be able to support Starlink satellites for the Ukrainian government as battles with Russia continue.

Starlink, which is operated by SpaceX, is a satellite network providing access to nearly 40 countries. It was launched in September 2019. It provides facilities such as satellite internet, cellular services, military services, military communications, and many more.

Starlink has been a major source of communication in Ukraine as the troops and civilians were connected after the cellular phone and internet networks were devastated during the war.

“Starlink has been absolutely essential because the Russians have targeted the Ukrainian communications infrastructure. Without that, they’d be really operating in the dark in many cases.” Dimitri Alperovitch, co-founder of the Silverado Policy Accelerator exclaimed.

Despite all this, Elon Musk’s SpaceX confirmed that it can no longer afford to continue funding Starlink for satellite internet.

In a letter seen by CNN, SpaceX’s director of government sales wrote, “We are not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine, or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time.”

A rough total of 20,000 satellites has been donated to Ukraine, which has cost SpaceX around $80 million and may rise to $100 million by the end of this year.

According to CNN, Elon Musk had sent a letter to the Pentagon stating that SpaceX would no longer fund Starlink and requested the Pentagon to take charge of the use of Starlink in Ukraine, which would cost more than $120 million for this year and nearly $400 million for the next year.

Musk received widespread criticism as well as widespread praise for responding to the request for 20,000 terminals, which received partial funding from other sources such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland.

The US earlier supported nearly $3 million in hardware and assistance in Ukraine and 1700 terminals. The highest supporter of terminals is Poland, with a contribution of almost 9,000 terminals. However, if we look in detail, it is SpaceX that has contributed to about 70% of the service to Ukraine.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person and chief executive of Tesla Inc., is the biggest shareholder of SpaceX, which holds a valuation of $127 billion, which increased by $2 billion this year.