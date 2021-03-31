SpaceX’s SN11 Starship crashes after test-flight in heavy fog

SpaceX’s SN11 Starship was the fourth successive crash of the company. And this time around, we were even unable to see what really happened. The test-flight of the Starship took place in dense-fog, and there was no clear footage of the crash. It seems that this time the crash was even more devastating than the SN10 and even its predecessors. We did get our hands on some pictures of the crash vehicle from Twitter.

SpaceX’s Starship SN11 crash

The SN11 flight ended up in bits and pieces, and it was due to the unsuccessful landing we know that. The engineers at the company said that they have lost all data from the vehicle and have to contact the team to find out what happened. Even what little is generally understood by seeing the video of the landing is not possible due to the dense fog here. And the crash was so catastrophic that the debris was spread across a radius of 5 miles from the landing site. That’s is a huge distance and might even attract the eyes of the FAA into the matter.

This crash landing of the SN11 was an even greater failure than the SN10 starship. The latter was at least able to land down properly, but due to a crashing of its legs, it went up in flames within few minutes of touchdown. According to Musk, who tweeted shortly after the crash landing of the SN11, engine 2 of the Starship had a problem. The latter didn’t reach the pressure required for the burn of the fuel when landing. He also added that something must have gone wrong after the landing attempt began, and things will be examined soon.

Looks like engine 2 had issues on ascent & didn’t reach operating chamber pressure during landing burn, but, in theory, it wasn’t needed. Something significant happened shortly after landing burn start. Should know what it was once we can examine the bits later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2021

Short and long term Goals with the Starship

The Starship is going to one of the most important vehicles very created. It will be used for space explorations and will be essential to carry humans to Mars. The final Starship is going to be huge and will stand 120 meters tall and then combined with a Superheavy rocket. The rocket will be very important to push the Starship across Earth’s atmosphere to outer space. And even that will be reusable. But these are the long-term goals of the company.

In the short term, the Starship development on time is very important for the 2023 all-civil flight mission. It is being carried out by the Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and will be a moon mission.

