Spaciya Consultants raises $500k pre-Series A Funding from Angel Investor

03 March 2020, India:

Spaciya Consultants has raised $500k in pre-Series A round of funding from angel investor and serial entrepreneur Alok Garg.

Mr. Alok Garg, serial entrepreneur and investor has now acquired stake in the start-up to join as a Strategic Investor and take up the role as Director – Operations.

The startup will use the fresh capital to expand to newer regions, build its brand through collaborative marketing and make technological advancements.

Mr. Alok Garg said, “We are reinforcing our commitment to the Indian startup ecosystem and my primary focus is the Indian real estate startup domain as it is one of the most growing sectors in our country. Investing in a Spaciya, which is in the progressive phase to transform the commercial real estate leasing landscape in India will ascertain the growth of the segment to the next level.”

Mr. Ajit Panda, Founder & CEO, Spaciya Advisors said, “The raised fund will be utilized to expand our existing market reach from Delhi and NCR to Mumbai, Hyderabad and other parts of the country, team expansion with regional expertise and branding and marketing. We will also focus on the technological advancements to make our platform AI powered which will improve online customer experience, loyalty and brand reputation.”

Spaciya Advisors is one of the leading real estate consultancy firms, which deals in B2B commercial real estate segment – office and retail spaces, factories, warehouses, with professional delivery and regional expertise.

(Image – Spaciya Advisors )