SpeakIn secured funding from Former KPMG India CEO Richard Rekhy

SpeakIn, has now announced that it has secured its latest funding round of an undisclosed from the Richard Rekhy – former CEO of KPMG India.

The Delhi based startup, which started as a physical forum to connect businesses or individuals with industry experts and thought leaders, has quickly transformed into web and mobile platform in the wake of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

SpeakIn plans to use the new funds to speedily build more content with its experts and expand into new geographies.

Speaking about this quick transformation, SpeakIn Founder Deepshikha Kumar said, “There is no better time than today to scale this digital content marketplace. With the new funding and most recent launch of the SpeakIn Master Class, the multi-lingual learning platform is set to disrupt the e-learning industry in India – challenging the likes of LinkedIn Learning, Udemy, and Coursera