SARVA secured undisclosed amount from Cutting Edge Group

SARVA, a Yoga based wellness startup on Friday, announced that it had secured an undisclosed amount in funding from the Cutting Edge Group, an international full-service provider of music for the film, television, and advertising industries.

The startup said that the funding would add around 20000 minutes of music and meditation content to SARVA’s catalogue, fast-forwarding the brand efforts to become a holistic yoga and mindfulness content hub.

Sarvesh Shashi, Founder and CEO, SARVA, said,

“Music is a big part of SARVA’s story and philosophy. It is also deeply ingrained in our roots and Indian culture; it’s something all of us relate to. Like yoga, it is holistic, and has an impact on our physical, mental, and emotional health. Given the highly stressed and anxious state of the world today, we hope our music-driven meditation and mindfulness gives people an avenue to turn to for relaxation and better sleep.”

Janhavi Saraf, Head of Content at SARVA, said,

“There’s hardly anyone who can say that music hasn’t had an impact on their life. Whatever walk of life we belong to, it meets us on our path. It has the power to change the state of the mind. We’re so glad to have the opportunity to associate with a name that recognises this potential of this power and to bring forth music that’ll truly help uneasy minds rest to these melodies.”