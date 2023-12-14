Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was released by Insomniac Games in October lacking important features like audio explanations and New Game+. James Stevenson, the community and marketing director of Insomniac, revealed shortly before the game’s release that New Game+ “should” be available by the end of 2023. But Insomniac has already issued a statement clarifying that the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update is scheduled for early 2024.

We have some information on the next Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game update,” it stated. “We are aware that, among many other features, users have been anxiously anticipating New Game+ and Audio Descriptions. Although we have been working hard on these additions, further testing is necessary to make sure the quality meets our requirements. The next game update is currently scheduled for early 2024; closer to its release, we’ll have a feature-complete list. We’ve taken note of your input and will be implementing some of your most requested features, to mention a few: the capacity to alter the time of day, switch tendril colors, and replay missions! We’re eager to tell you more in the future. As we wait, we really appreciate your patience.

Now you can keep your stuff even after restart the game

With the New Game+ feature of the original Marvel Spider-Man game, players may restart the game and keep the stuff they earned from earlier sessions. But even with those few elements lacking, we still adore Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Players may take on the roles of Miles Morales or Peter Parker in an extended universe that now includes portions of Queens and Brooklyn. The gameplay was enhanced by the plot, side missions, and more little activities, making the sequel “both bigger and better.”

Marvel’s Wolverine, the studio’s upcoming game, and content from Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 are among the details that Insomniac Games is currently dealing with due to a reported hack that resulted in the hacker gaining access to the studio’s personal data and holding it ransom.

About the Spider-man 2 game

Action-adventure game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was created by Insomniac Games and released by Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2023. Based on the Spider-Man character from Marvel Comics, it tells a story that draws on the comic book’s long-running mythos as well as from a number of other media adaptations. As a follow-up to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020) and a sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018), it is the third installment in the Marvel’s Spider-Man series. The extraterrestrial Venom symbiote, which bonds to Parker and negatively influences him, threatening to destroy his personal relationships, and a private militia led by Kraven the Hunter, which turns New York City into a hunting ground for super-powered individuals, are just two of the new threats that Peter Parker and Miles Morales must contend with in this installment as they attempt to navigate the next steps in their personal lives.

On October 20, 2023, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was published to critical acclaim on the PlayStation 5. The game became the best-selling PlayStation 5 game and the fastest-selling first-party title on PlayStation when it sold over 2.5 million units in a single day and over five million in ten.