Spotify comes up with “Noteable Releases” playlist alongside “What’s New”

Spotify is one of the world’s most popular music streaming platforms and people love to discover new tracks on the go with their curated playlists. For the better part about the application, Spotify offers two main playlists “Discover Weekly” and “Release Radar” that help us discover new music by our favorite artists, and honestly, these playlists have been doing a great job so far.

Now, according to recent reports, Spotify is introducing two new playlists alongside the existing two, and this way, people can enjoy their favorite music on the app with curated playlists on the go. The first discovery tool is called “What’s New” which is a playlist that highlights new releases from your favorite artists and podcasters. The second one is called “Noteable Releases”, previously known as ‘detailed today’- another curated playlist but one which gives users a more detailed outlook on their favorite artists and songs, something more about the music industry, focusing more on the likes of songwriters and music composers.

Both of these brand-new playlists will update every Friday, collecting tracks from the world’s most popular artists, trending musicians, songwriters, and leading producers. The pop culture in the United States and most parts of the world has been going strong and there are several strong reasons for that but it continues to go on with our favorite artists making our favorite songs with leading producers and musicians in the room, all of which will now be available for us to know via Spotify’s detailed- “Noteable Releases” tab.

When it comes to music streaming services, there is no better application than Spotify and the world knows it. Apple Music is a strong contender but it is mainly stuck with Apple users despite them having an Android version of Apple Music as well. Spotify is better for most people and when asked about that, the number reason is the playlist. People say that Spotify offers the best music in Discover Weekly and Release Radar and it helps them discover good music.

Thus, the legacy continues with Spotify adding two new playlists to the family. The streaming service is trying to cater to the broader music industry and the new “Noteable Releases” playlist is an attempt followed up after last year’s songwriter pages.

When you open Spotify next, you will notice that the banner on the top left of every song is encouraging you to tap those three dots to find out more about your favorite artist and favorite song. Wouldn’t you want to know, who wrote that beautiful song that you’ve been listening to for the past so many days? Go to Spotify.