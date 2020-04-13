Log In Register
Sqaure Inc. To Begin Offering Stimulus Loan Packages

AvatarDev Chinnappa
BusinessNews

The San Francisco based merchant services aggregator and fintech company announced on Monday that it would begin rolling out small business stimulus loans. 

Having recently received approval as a PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) lender, the company will soon be accepting loan applications from small businesses and existing square sellers. The loans will provide businesses which maintain payrolls, with cash-flow assistance during this period of emergency.

Given current circumstances, and global lockdowns, small businesses have suffered from a constriction in demand, shut down of logistics and subsequent lack of reliable revenue streams. Loan programs such as these could very well help facilitate their survival.

Founder, Jack Dorsey, announced the program only days after his $1 Billion allocation of funds to the global COVID-19 battle. The said donation was made out of funds drawn from his existing equity in Square Inc.

The loan program too seems to be yet another initiative by the philanthropic CEO of Twitter to help ease the economic burden placed on many during these trying times. 

