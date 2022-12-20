Square Enix Sell Out Physical Copies Of Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters

In the early hours of the morning, Square Enix revealed the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters would be made available for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Fans have been waiting for a console release for these remasters ever since they were announced, and at last, physical copies of all 6 of the remasters have been sold out. All six games being added to the site come at a very timely moment since today marks the 35th anniversary of the original Final Fantasy being released in Japan.



Digital game collectors can purchase Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters at no cost during Spring 2023, however, the physical versions are available through the Square Enix Store only. Video game publisher Square Enix has announced The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series will become available on consoles including PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in 2023.

Earlier this week, listings of the PS4/Switch versions of the Final Fantasy titles 1-6 Final Fantasy appeared on the ESRB’s site, indicating all six games were coming. Square Enix has officially announced a complete collection of Pixel Remastered Final Fantasy titles (FF1, FF2, FF3, FF4, FF5, FF6) for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 (PS4).

The Nintendo Switch version FF1 is available on the PlayStation 4 (PS4), and you can now preorder the physical version in either a standard edition or collectors edition (35th Anniversary Edition) containing all six games, exclusive to the Square Enix store.

Square Enix has officially announced the full Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection (FF1, FF2, FF3, FF4, FF5, FF6) for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 (PS4) FF1 Nintendo Switch PlayStation 4 (PS4 ), and you can preorder a standard or collectors edition (35th Anniversary Edition) physical copy that includes all six games exclusively at the Square Enix Store (sold out).

Square Enix has had to give the Pixel Remasters their due and has created two physical versions: the standard one, priced at PS64.99, that includes all six games, and an incredibly lavish collectors edition priced at PS244.99 (plus postage), that includes the soundtrack album, an artbook, an oversized case, and a few Pixel figures.

With a 16th entry coming to PS5 soon (also an exclusive), there are not a lot of titles that could boast the kind of story that this franchise has. It includes the physical bundles for every title on either PS4 or Nintendo Switch, and an anniversary edition merchandise box. Square Enix, the publisher of video games, is tentatively set to release this title on May 31, 2023.

Square Enix stated that each of these remasters, which could be purchased in either a single-player package containing all six games, or as standalone these remasters, would feature enhanced gameplay, a modernized user interface, and other additions, such as a Bestiary, Illustration Gallery, and Music Player. It is expected that, as with the PC and mobile counterparts of all six games, players can buy each of the six games separately from digital storefronts. Pre-orders have not appeared yet for the game’s digital versions, but once again, they are expected to show up at the respective storefronts.