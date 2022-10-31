 Sriram Krishnan is ‘helping’ Elon Musk with Twitter revamp

Elon Musk, the co-founder of Tesla Inc., was a guest on the GoodTime Show in February 2020. Sriram Krishnan and his wife, Aarthi Ramamurthy, are tech entrepreneurs who first met Musk during a VIP tour of SpaceX’s Hawthorne headquarters several years prior.

Later, Krishnan told a news panel that he got Musk on board after texting him. Two years later, Musk enlisted Krishnan as a top team member to assist with his revamp of Twitter.

Krishnan tweeted and said, “Now that the word is out: I’m helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people. I (and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have a great impact on the world, and Elon is the person to make it happen.”

Krishnan’s interest in Crypto

“Krishnan being a technologist and engineer by profession is “interested in the intersection of consumer tech and crypto.” He is currently employed by a16z crypto as a general partner.

Krishnan tweeted that he will keep working on a regular job and that cryptocurrency innovators to get in touch with him.

He is an active investor who formerly managed engineering and product teams at Twitter, Meta, and Microsoft. Krishnan managed the primary consumer teams at Twitter. In addition, he developed and led several mobile advertising products at Snap and Facebook.

Additionally, Krishnan is a member of the Playwork, Bitski, and Hopin boards.

Although the Covid-19 pandemic may have some effect and popular app Clubhouse may have lost some of its users. With its expansion from Clubhouse to other podcasting sites and YouTube, GoodTime Show has grown in popularity.

Celebrity guests who have been on the program include Mark Zuckerberg, Andrew Yang, Virgil Abloh, Naomi Osaka, and AR Rahman.

Elon Musk fired employees from Twitter

Three top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, have been fired by Musk, the new owner of Twitter, who has also pledged to make numerous changes to the platform. In fact, Krishnan retweeted Musk’s post saying Twitter’s entire verification process is being redesigned.

The tech entrepreneur could “temporarily” have more power over Musk’s Twitter selections going forward.