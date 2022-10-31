New Twitter: Verification system of account soon going to be revised; confirms Elon Musk

In a tweet on Sunday, Elon Musk confirmed that Twitter is soon going to revise its verification process. This is all a part of making Elon Musk’s dream Twitter.

“Whole verification process is being revamped right now”, Mr. Musk said in his tweet without providing further details.

The changes to the verification process involve reconsidering the amount charged for verified accounts, verifying the real identity of the account holder, etc. This was reported on Sunday by two people familiar with this matter.

Although Tesla owner Elon Musk has not said a hint about the case. There is a possibility that the move could be scrapped.

All you need to know about Twitter Blue:

Twitter blue is a paid subscription service that provides special features that are not available for normal Twitter users. It has many potent tools and controls that help you to design and personalise Twitter. They also give special access to the latest update and features in Twitter blue. It has many features like Ad-free Articles, Bookmark folders, Custom app icons, themes, undo tweets, custom navigation, top articles, and reader which is available exclusively on Twitter blue. Twitter blue plans start from $ 4.99 in the US and it is different from region to region.

Twitter Blue was launched in June 2021 and offered several premium services to various people on a monthly subscription basis. The features included an edit option for premium tweeters.

After acquiring Twitter by Elon Musk, Twitter may change the plans and features of Twitter blue. From reports, it is clear that the premium services will include a blue tick that proves the authenticity of the user. It will charge $20 per month for verification.

Individuals have to verify themself by providing their ID details like Driver’s License or passport which must be valid and issued by the government. However, there is no information mentioned by Twitter about how many followers one needs to get verified but they have looked into other things like the user should have an active, authentic, and notable account.

The billionaire, Elon Musk will also change the logged-out options. The logged-out users will be redirected to the explore page which will be showing them the trending tweets from all over the world.

Elon Musk has acquired Twitter. Ever since he entered into the deal, Twitter has seen numerous changes more like ups and downs. After a long six months battle, Elon first removed the previous CEO and several top executives from the company alleging them of trying to spread misinformation about fake accounts over Twitter. The new CEO is on his way to making Twitter a ‘free space’ for all.