Stalker 2 canceled plans of getting into NFT’s

Stalker 2 was about to become the latest game to enter the controversial non-fungible token (NFT) world. Planned to be released on PC and Xbox Series X|Next year, GSC Game World confirmed in a press release that its highly anticipated sequel will not be using non-fungible tokens, after fans outcry. STALKER 2 is not the only game recently announced to be connected to the blockchain. In addition to being able to purchase “Land NFT” as an in-game business partner, Legacy will also launch its own cryptocurrency called LegacyCoin.

The developer did not specify what these NFTs would entail but noted that none of them “will affect the gameplay itself and will not give game advantages over other players” in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Although there have been many mixed responses about NFTs, game developers are starting to take it a little serious. Let’s look at and discuss the implications of this type of NFT use, setting aside for a moment common game passwords, NFT usage, and hallmarks.

The player who receives the NFT will have to go to the GSC Game Worlds office to go through a “detailed scan” procedure for his likeness to appear on the NPC in STALKER 2. This means that the fans who eventually receive these NFTs will be recreated in the game. their images in the form of NPCs. Their appearance will be scanned and their faces will be displayed in the game using photogrammetry to make the game more interactive.

However, GSC Game World achieves this through a partnership with the NFT DMarket platform and not through Epic Games MetaHuman Creator as previously thought. The lucky winners of the NFT auction will have the special honor of being an NPC in the game for everyone to see, but for some reason with the addition of blockchain implementation. Following Ubisoft and EA, GSC Game World is also entering the NFT space.

When publishers like Ubisoft try to incorporate this type of technology, gamers are wondering why. If at one point it seemed like the NFT bubble did indeed burst, that moment seems to be over as video game makers continue to implement blockchain technology into their games.