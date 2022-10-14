Star Trek: Resurgence Is Delayed Until April 2023

Today, Dramatic Labs confirmed Star Trek: Resurgence has been delayed again, this time until April 2023. Star Trek Resurgence, a new narrative adventure game from developer Dramatic Labs, has been delayed until April 2023. Previously slated for a launch this year, it will instead launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store in the first half of 2023.

Dramatic Labs felt that by not delaying the game any further, fans would receive a disappointing product. Throughout the game, players immerse themselves within the Star Trek universe, interacting with both new and returning characters via various conversations and action gameplay, in order to dictate the story direction.

