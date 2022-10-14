This article focuses on how to get FGS Swaps in FIFA 23, we mentioned all of the rewards players could receive from the FGS Swaps, as well as all of the events coming up in FIFA 23. The work for the FGS Swap Tokens is similar to the FUT Swaps in FIFA 23, as in, you will receive the token as a reward there. You can use FGS Swap tokens, especially SBCs; besides, there are just certain tokens players use for setting this up correctly.

FGS Tokens are then automatically transferred into your game within 24 hours of earning your rewards. Your FGS player tokens will be awarded to a game account associated with the first platform that you access once you have claimed the reward on Twitch or YouTube. If you connect your EA Sports account with Twitch and YouTube, you watch a minimum of 60 minutes of the eligible event and claim the reward via Twitch or YouTubes rewards system, you are guaranteed to earn the FGS Player Token. Per previous FIFA 23 iterations, those who watched at least 90 minutes of an event receive an FGS Swaps Token and are informed about this via in-game messages.

