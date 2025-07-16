After spending months flying more than 1,600 kilometers from California to Seattle three times a week, Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol has decided to put an end to his weekly commute. He’s now settled in Seattle, buying a home close to the coffee giant’s headquarters—a move that highlights the company’s evolving stance on office attendance.

Niccol’s appointment in 2023 came with a unique arrangement that allowed him to work remotely from his California home, commuting to Seattle only a few days each week. The company even supported the setup by providing access to a corporate jet. At the time, Starbucks had embraced a hybrid work model, which aligned with Niccol’s flexible schedule. This wasn’t the first time he had such an arrangement—in his previous role as CEO of Chipotle, he oversaw the company’s move to California and maintained a similar commuting lifestyle.

But as the corporate landscape shifts, Starbucks is changing with it.

A New Era: Four Days in the Office

Starbucks is now tightening its return-to-office policy. Starting in October, corporate employees will be required to work from the office at least four days a week. The announcement came directly from Niccol, who shared the update with employees as part of a broader push to refocus and reignite company growth following a turbulent year.

The shift comes under a campaign dubbed “Back to Starbucks,” an internal movement aimed at strengthening workplace culture, collaboration, and performance after months of declining sales and organizational restructuring. The hybrid flexibility that once defined Starbucks’ corporate environment is being reevaluated, with leadership emphasizing the importance of in-person interactions for building trust and driving momentum.

Relocation Becomes a Requirement for Managers

In a significant step beyond increased office attendance, Starbucks is also asking its remote-based leaders and managers to relocate. Those working out of the company’s Support Center have been given a year to move to one of two main hubs: Seattle or Toronto.

This follows a directive issued in February requiring vice presidents to relocate near a corporate office. Now, the policy has been expanded to include a wider range of management-level employees. For those who are unable or unwilling to move, Starbucks is offering a voluntary exit package that includes a financial payout, allowing employees a graceful way to transition out of the company.

Niccol Sets the Tone from the Top

While Niccol was never obligated to relocate when he first joined Starbucks, his recent decision to move to Seattle demonstrates a personal investment in the new direction. Despite the original offer including support to establish an office near his Newport Beach home, Niccol now spends most of his time at the Seattle headquarters. His relocation reinforces the company’s message: leadership is serious about showing up and being present.

Starbucks spokesperson Lori Torgerson confirmed the move, describing Niccol as a frequent and visible presence at the company’s headquarters. With his annual base salary of $1.6 million and total 2024 compensation approaching $100 million, his decision to leave the jet-setting lifestyle behind underscores how committed the company is to rebuilding its culture from the ground up.

Rebuilding from a Challenging Year

The return-to-office push isn’t happening in isolation. Starbucks has faced a difficult year filled with slowing sales, internal upheaval, and public backlash—including protests that questioned the company’s policies and brand positioning. These challenges have forced leadership to rethink priorities and invest more deeply in reconnecting teams, boosting morale, and reestablishing core values.

By bringing people back to the office, the company hopes to foster a stronger sense of community and improve execution across departments. Niccol’s relocation is part of that larger cultural reset—a signal that Starbucks is ready to face its internal challenges with more hands-on leadership and a united front.

A Reflection of Broader Corporate Trends

Starbucks’ decision to reinforce in-office attendance isn’t unique. Across the corporate world, companies are reassessing their remote and hybrid models as they navigate a post-pandemic work environment. Many executives argue that face-to-face collaboration drives productivity, creativity, and faster decision-making—benefits that can be difficult to replicate over Zoom.

Niccol’s move could serve as a model for other CEOs wrestling with similar questions about visibility, leadership, and corporate culture in an era of shifting workplace norms.