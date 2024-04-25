Customers must act quickly as Starbucks is providing half-priced drinks on Thursday afternoon.

According to the chain’s social media accounts, customers can receive half off the price of any handcrafted beverage, including the brand-new Lavender Oatmilk Chill or Spicy Lemonade Refreshers. According to Starbucks, the promotion is available at participating locations nationwide from midday to six p.m.

According to the company’s website, the agreement only applies to handcrafted beverages that are regular menu size.

You need to be a Starbucks Rewards member in order to receive the reduced beverages. The promotion code or voucher that shows up in the app can be used to take advantage of this offer. People Magazine states that the promotion is accessible at participating locations across the US on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Rewards members can ask a barista to apply the deal for them throughout the checkout process when placing an order in person or online. This deal is valid for any drink, regardless of size. There is a one drink maximum per person, though.

How to obtain the Starbucks offer

Visit any participating Starbucks location nationwide or buy a drink through the Starbucks app to receive a complimentary beverage.

According to the corporation, the agreement only covers beverages made by baristas, such as coffee and tea; it does not extend to bottled or canned beverages or alcoholic beverages.

In light of Earth Week, Starbucks is urging patrons to bring their own sanitised, personal cup. Along with in-store transactions, the coffee company started taking reusable cups from consumers in January for orders placed through mobile and drive-thru.

This spring, four new spicy drinks are available

Starbucks started selling four new hot drinks last week. According to Starbucks, the new drinks will be available this spring as long as stocks last.

They are:

Spicy Dragonfruit combines sweet flavors of mango and exotic dragonfruit shaken with ice, real dragonfruit pieces, zesty lemonade and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend

combines sweet flavors of mango and exotic dragonfruit shaken with ice, real dragonfruit pieces, zesty lemonade and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend Spicy Pineapple features flavors of pineapple and passionfruit shaken with ice, real pineapple pieces, zesty lemonade and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend

features flavors of pineapple and passionfruit shaken with ice, real pineapple pieces, zesty lemonade and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend Spicy Strawberry brings together sweet flavors of strawberry and acai shaken with ice, real strawberry pieces, zesty lemonade and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend

brings together sweet flavors of strawberry and acai shaken with ice, real strawberry pieces, zesty lemonade and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend Spicy Cream Cold Foamwas crafted with Starbucks classic cold foam and Spicy Chili Powder Blend and can be added to any Starbucks beverage. Try adding Spicy Cream Cold Foam to a Cold Brew for a coffee with a kick, or enjoy it with an Iced Chai Tea Latte for a delicious combination of spices.

Starbucks Rewards’ advantages

Through your purchases, you can earn stars in Starbucks incentives, the loyalty programme of the coffee business, which you can then use to redeem incentives.

To take advantage of their promotions, follow these steps:

Step 1: Register for an account

You can create an account on the Starbucks app or website to get started. It is necessary for you to disclose your name, email address, and password.

Step 2: Place your order and make your preferred payment

Scan your app at the register when you’re in a store. You can use cash, a credit or debit card, or the app to make payments. For every dollar you spend, you’ll receive one or two stars.

Step 3: Get incentives and stars

You can exchange your stars for benefits like free food, beverages, and other items as you accumulate them. Once you have 25 stars, you can begin the redemption process.

You can add an extra shot of espresso, non-dairy milk, or a splash of your preferred syrup, for instance, for 25 stars. You can get a bag of chips, a buttered croissant, an iced coffee, and much more with 100 stars. You can purchase a crafted beverage of your choice, a breakfast sandwich or oatmeal. With 300 you can redeem your stars for a sandwich, a box of protein or a bag of coffee. With 400 stars you can get an exclusive mug, drink tumbler or coffee product of your choice worth up to $20.