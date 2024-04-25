Windows 11 has begun to roll out adverts straight on its Start Menu, a move that has sparked both intrigue and anger. Discussions between users who value a flawless experience and those who find invasive adverts annoying have been triggered by this choice. Although Windows has always included advertisements, their incorporation into the Start Menu has drawn criticism. But fear not—if these advertisements annoy you, there are ways to turn them off. Let’s examine the situation and discuss how to remove these advertisements off your Start Menu.

These Ads: What Are They?

Microsoft has added a feature to the Start Menu in Windows 11 called “Suggested” that shows software recommendations, advice, and adverts. These recommendations show up as tiles interspersed with your regular apps, and they might include recommendations for Microsoft Store apps or services. While Microsoft claims this feature is intended to help users discover new apps or features, many users find it intrusive and unwanted.

KEYPOINT: Here’s what to do if you notice the recommended apps appearing. Navigate to Settings > Customisation > Launch. Disable “Show recommendations for tips, app promotions, and more.”

How to Turn Off Ads on Windows 11 Start Menu

If you find these ads distracting or simply don’t want them cluttering up your Start Menu, you’ll be relieved to know that you can disable them. Here’s how:

Method 1: Using Settings

Open Settings : Click on the Start Menu and then click on the Settings (gear icon) located above the Power button.

: Click on the Start Menu and then click on the Settings (gear icon) located above the Power button. Navigate to Personalization : In the Settings menu, select “Personalization.”

: In the Settings menu, select “Personalization.” Choose Start : From the left sidebar, select “Start.”

: From the left sidebar, select “Start.” Toggle Off “Suggested” : Under the “Start” section, you’ll see an option labeled “Show suggestions occasionally in Start.” Toggle this option to the off position.

Method 2: Using Group Policy Editor (For Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise Editions)

Open Group Policy Editor : Press Windows key + R, type gpedit.msc, and hit Enter.

: Press Windows key + R, type gpedit.msc, and hit Enter. Navigate to the Relevant Setting : In the Group Policy Editor, go to User Configuration > Administrative Templates > Start Menu and Taskbar.

: In the Group Policy Editor, go to User Configuration > Administrative Templates > Start Menu and Taskbar. Disable the “Show Suggestions on Start Menu” Policy : Look for the policy named “Show Suggestions on Start Menu.” Double-click on it and set it to “Disabled.”

Method 3: Using Registry Editor

Note: Editing the registry can be risky if done incorrectly. Proceed with caution and follow these steps carefully.

Open Registry Editor : Press Windows key + R, type regedit, and hit Enter.

: Press Windows key + R, type regedit, and hit Enter. Navigate to the Relevant Key : In the Registry Editor, go to HKEY_CURRENT_USERSoftwareMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionExplorerAdvanced. Create a New DWORD: Right-click on the right pane, select “New” > “DWORD (32-bit) Value,” and name it Start_ShowSuggestions.

: In the Registry Editor, go to HKEY_CURRENT_USERSoftwareMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionExplorerAdvanced. Create a New DWORD: Right-click on the right pane, select “New” > “DWORD (32-bit) Value,” and name it Start_ShowSuggestions. Set the Value to ‘0’ : Double-click on the newly created Start_ShowSuggestions DWORD and set its value to ‘0’.

In summary

Many users prefer a clean Start Menu, even though Microsoft’s attempt to customise the Windows 11 experience with suggestions may be well-intentioned. Fortunately, Windows 11 has the ability to turn off these advertisements via the Registry Editor, Group Policy Editor, or Settings menu. You may restore your Start Menu and have a more efficient user experience by following these instructions. Whether you agree with these recommendations or not, it should ultimately be up to you whether or not to exhibit them.