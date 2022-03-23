Starlink increases price for monthly service and starter kit

Starlink, the internet-from-space programme of SpaceX, is set to boost up prices for its services. The increase in price would be for both the purchase of its kits, along with its monthly service. An email distributed to customers, and reviewed by reporters revealed this news. In turn, the company cited the reason of the “rising inflation,” urging them to adjust the prices in order to catch up with it.

Initially, choosing Starlink’s services would cost a $499 upfront purchase of a starter kit. This kit would contain all supplies necessary, along with a user terminal, or antenna, mainly for the connection with the satellites of SpaceX. Then, customers would give a monthly payment of $99 to make sure the service kept running. Currently, the new monthly charge would be set for $110.

Additionally, new orders of the entire kit of Starlink would have an update price of $599. In fact, whoever had given in a deposit for the initial kit of $499, would have to instead pay $549. From each customer, the new monthly charges would clearly come into effect at distinct times, depending on cyctheir les.

For Starlink’s premium services, the new charges appear to be rather different. This services entails paying $2,500 for a kit, along with $500 monthly for better performance. This service is rather new for it was unveiled in 2022 itself. However, Gwyne Shotwell, president of SpaceX, had previously specified that they did not intend to add price tiers for their services offered.

“THE SOLE PURPOSE OF THESE ADJUSTMENTS IS TO KEEP PACE WITH RISING INFLATION.”

SpaceX’s ambitious extension, Starlink is targeted at creating tens of thousands of satellites to offer broadband internet connection to the world. In order to be a part of the system, customers must point their user terminal at a vast expanse of the open sky. This would connect them to satellites above which then relay signals to various ground stations on the surface, connected to existing fiberoptic infrastructure. Meanwhile, SpaceX recently also sent thousands of satellite discs to Ukraine amidst the war after a request from the government.

The email circulated to customers, by the company, informed them of the increase in charges. Additionally, SpaceX, in the email, also celebrated its latest enhancements to the whole system since the launch of its public beta service. With constant improvements to their network, they now have tripled the amount of “satellites in orbit,” along with building four times the number of ground stations.