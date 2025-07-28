Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture Starlink is set to launch its services in India, promising high-speed connectivity through low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. However, recent statements from the Indian government indicate that its impact on the telecom sector will be minimal, with a limited customer base and relatively high service costs.

Speaking at a review meeting for BSNL, Union Minister of State for Telecom Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar revealed that Starlink’s satellite internet service will be capped at 20 lakh (2 million) connections across the country.

This figure effectively limits Starlink’s market penetration, ensuring it remains a niche player in India’s massive telecom ecosystem. The Indian mobile broadband market currently serves over 800 million users, making Starlink’s share just 0.25% a tiny fraction.

“Starlink can have only 20 lakh customers in India and offer up to 200 Mbps speed. That won’t affect telecom services,” the minister stated.

Targeting Rural and Remote Areas

Despite the cap, Starlink’s entry is expected to benefit underserved regions, particularly rural, remote, and mountainous areas where traditional telecom infrastructure is difficult or expensive to deploy. These include:

Forested tribal regions

Himalayan and northeastern states

Desert and coastal villages

By using LEO satellites, Starlink can beam internet from space without requiring extensive ground-based infrastructure like cell towers or fiber optic cables. This could potentially bridge the digital divide in regions where 4G and fiber rollout is still ongoing or economically unviable.

High-Speed, High-Cost Internet

According to Minister Pemmasani, Starlink’s service will offer internet speeds up to 200 Mbps, significantly faster than the national average, especially in rural India. However, the pricing may limit mass adoption.

The expected monthly cost of ₹3,000 makes Starlink prohibitively expensive for the average Indian user, especially in the rural segments it targets. In contrast, standard broadband or mobile data plans from providers like Jio, Airtel, and BSNL start at under ₹500 per month.

“The cost for Starlink’s satcom services will be too high,” the minister noted, suggesting that affordability will be a major barrier.

Given the user cap, premium pricing, and niche targeting, Starlink is not expected to compete directly with India’s major telecom companies. This includes private giants Jio and Airtel, as well as public-sector BSNL.

BSNL, in particular, is undergoing a network modernization phase, with its 49 project rollout completed, and has no plans for tariff hikes. The government views BSNL’s focus on affordability and accessibility as complementary to Starlink’s specialized offering.

“Starlink won’t affect telecom services,” MoS Chandra Sekhar reiterated, easing concerns of disruption in the highly competitive market.

Regulatory Green Light from IN-SPACe

After years of waiting, Starlink finally received regulatory approval earlier this month from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe). This followed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) granting Starlink licenses in June 2025 to operate as a:

Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) provider

Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) operator

Category-A Internet Service Provider (ISP)

This formal green light paves the way for Starlink’s commercial operations to begin soon, possibly before the end of 2025.

Interestingly, Starlink is not entering the Indian market alone. It has partnered with both Jio and Airtel, India’s leading telecom operators to distribute its services using their dealer networks and sales infrastructure.

This partnership model indicates a cooperative approach, where Starlink leverages the market presence of Jio and Airtel rather than competing against them head-on. It also suggests that urban or business customers in underserved areas could be potential clients, rather than mass consumers.

Starlink’s India launch has been long-delayed. While the company initially began taking pre-orders in 2022, national security concerns including data routing, signal monitoring, and ownership transparency had stalled approvals.

Those concerns now appear to be resolved, thanks to a more robust regulatory framework under IN-SPACe and DoT. However, strict conditions like the connection cap and pricing oversight remain in place to ensure controlled integration into India’s communications landscape.

Following the announcement, Samsung Electronics’ shares surged over 6%, as the company is involved in hardware production for Starlink’s satellite infrastructure. Starlink’s success in India could also trigger competitive responses from other global players.

India has already approved two other satcom service providers, OneWeb (backed by Bharti Group) and Jio Satellite Communications Ltd. setting the stage for a multi-operator satellite internet ecosystem in the future.

While Starlink’s arrival in India marks a significant milestone in the country’s digital connectivity landscape, its limited scope, premium pricing, and focused rural strategy mean it will supplement not disrupt, India’s existing telecom structure.

For now, Elon Musk’s Starlink is positioned more as a strategic rural solution than a mass-market broadband competitor. But as satellite tech matures and prices fall, its role could expand dramatically in the next decade.