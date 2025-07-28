President Donald Trump has made his position crystal clear on one of the tech industry’s hottest debates: AI companies shouldn’t have to pay for every piece of copyrighted content they use to train their systems. Speaking at an AI Summit in Washington, Trump argued that such requirements would cripple American innovation and hand China a significant advantage.

“You can’t be expected to have a successful AI program when every single article, book, or whatever you’ve studied you’re expected to pay for,” Trump said, comparing AI training to how people naturally learn by reading without paying royalties for each piece of information they absorb.

Trump’s AI Plan Prioritizes Innovation Over Copyright Concerns

This stance puts Trump squarely at odds with authors, publishers, and content creators who are increasingly frustrated with how AI companies use their work without permission.

Multiple lawsuits are already making their way through the courts, with copyright holders demanding compensation for materials used to train popular AI models like ChatGPT and others.

But Trump sees these concerns as secondary to national competitiveness. He pointed out that China doesn’t burden its AI companies with similar copyright restrictions, warning that strict licensing requirements could leave America trailing behind in what he calls the defining technological race of our time.

The copyright comments came alongside the launch of Trump’s comprehensive “America’s AI Action Plan” on July 23. The 28-page blueprint represents a dramatic shift from the Biden administration’s approach, which focused heavily on safety measures and consumer protections. Trump’s plan instead prioritizes removing regulatory roadblocks and accelerating American AI development at all costs.

The plan contains roughly 90 recommendations designed to boost innovation, expand domestic infrastructure, and cement US leadership in global AI markets. One key focus is ramping up AI technology exports to allied nations, with federal agencies encouraged to work with industry groups on complete packages that include software, hardware, data solutions, and technical standards.

To support the massive computing power AI requires, Trump’s plan calls for dramatically speeding up data center construction across the country. This means easing environmental regulations, opening federal land for development, and streamlining the notoriously slow permit approval process.

Powering Growth, Centralizing Control, and Redefining “Bias”

The administration even wants to exempt data centers from certain major environmental laws to ensure infrastructure can keep up with skyrocketing demand. This push comes as Artificial Intelligence and cloud computing continue driving US electricity consumption to record highs, creating an urgent need for more power generation and data processing facilities.

Trump’s plan also tackles the growing tension between federal and state AI regulations. The president has repeatedly insisted that America needs one unified national standard for AI governance, not a confusing patchwork of different rules in different states.

To enforce this vision, the plan suggests federal funding for AI projects could be withheld from states that pursue what the administration considers overly restrictive regulations. The Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission are also being asked to review and potentially challenge state actions deemed too burdensome for innovation.

Perhaps most controversially, the action plan mandates that federal contracts for major AI systems only go to companies whose technologies are deemed free from “top-down ideological bias.” The White House wants to eliminate requirements related to diversity, equity, inclusion, misinformation, and climate change from official AI risk management frameworks.

The administration positions itself as defending “objective truth” and “free speech” in the age of artificial intelligence, though critics argue this could politicize government AI procurement in unprecedented ways.

Trump’s AI Plan Courts Over Copyright Rollbacks Restrictions Deepfake Focus

Notably absent from the action plan is any clear guidance on the copyright issues Trump addressed at the summit. Administration officials suggest these disputes should be settled in courts rather than through federal policy, leaving major legal questions unresolved.

The plan does address deepfakes by calling for new federal guidance and a voluntary framework to help courts assess whether digital evidence is authentic.

Trump’s initiative also rolls back several Biden-era restrictions, including limits on advanced chip exports and executive orders targeting misinformation. This policy reversal aims to give American companies like Nvidia, Google, Microsoft, and Meta more freedom to deploy their technologies globally, reinforcing US influence in what Trump sees as the century’s most important technological competition.