Marriott has begun using artificial intelligence to handle room upgrades for elite members, marking a significant shift in how the hotel giant manages one of its most valued guest perks. The new Automated Complimentary Upgrade (ACU) system launched today after being announced several weeks ago, effectively replacing human decision-making with algorithmic processing.

The change represents more than just a technological upgrade it’s a fundamental restructuring of how Marriott prioritizes its loyal customers.

Previously, hotel room controllers would manually review elite member check-ins and assign upgrades based on the Guest Experiences Dashboard, which ranked members by priority. Now, an algorithm handles this process automatically, with room controllers simply signing off on the computer-generated list.

Will AI Upgrade the System of Marriott Benefit or Harm Elite Members?

According to Marriott’s internal documentation from their Digital Learning Zone, the AI system processes eligible reservations against the remaining Elite Upgrades Inventory. The algorithm identifies which elite members are checking in each day and automatically assigns available room upgrades based on predetermined criteria.

Hotels still maintain control over which rooms they designate as available for upgrades, and they continue to define what constitutes a “better” room. However, the actual assignment process has been removed from human hands and placed under algorithmic control.

The timing is particularly noteworthy. The system runs upgrades using the same inventory pool as nightly upgrade awards, meaning it only considers rooms that Marriott doesn’t expect to sell. This limitation has always existed, but the AI implementation makes it more rigid than the previous human-driven process.

The changes could have mixed implications for Marriott’s elite members. On one hand, the automated system should provide more consistent upgrade processing, eliminating the variability that came with different hotel staff handling the process.

Members will also receive advance notification of their AI-assigned upgrades, providing more certainty about their room assignments.

However, the shift may also reduce upgrade opportunities. Human room controllers previously had the flexibility to be more generous with inventory allocation, potentially offering upgrades that a strict algorithmic system might not approve.

The new method also makes it more difficult for repeat visitors to negotiate upgrades upon arrival, as assignments are already done by the AI system.

Marriott’s AI Upgrade System: Cost-Cutting or Devaluing Elite Benefits?

The shift is obviously intended to cut down on operating expenses. Marriott has not hesitated to acknowledge that the system is intended to cut down on the number of hours that hotels spend on upgrading activities, which directly leads to lower pay expenses. There will be fewer personnel required to handle what was a time-consuming, labor-intensive process.

This efficiency effort is part of other policy changes that could be of concern to elite members. Marriott has quietly dropped language from its terms that previously promised elite members to be upgraded to the highest available rooms, including suites. Suites no longer need to be made available as upgrades, even if they’re prepared and available.

Some hotels have been accused of taking advantage of this system by not fully cleaning and preparing suites until they are filled up for cash, effectively removing them from the upgrade inventory pool.

Most revealing perhaps is what Marriott has not yet said about the shift. The company has not touted the new AI system as an upgrade to the guest experience or the top-tier member experience. Rather, the rollout has been relatively subdued, with information leaking out mostly in internal documents and not public announcements.

How AI-Driven Upgrades Could Reshape Marriott’s Elite Member Experience?

This strategy implies that Marriott is seeing the change more in terms of operational efficiency than an improvement in guest experience. If the AI system were used to enhance upgrades for top-tier members, it would be more likely that the company would be touting this more.

The ultimate effect on long-term elite member satisfaction is yet to be determined. Although the system guarantees greater consistency and notice, lessened human judgment and possible inventory constraints can cause some of Marriott’s most loyal patrons to feel that their status has been diluted in order to serve algorithmic efficiency.

Meanwhile, the elite members will have to adapt to a new reality where their upgrades are decided by computer programs instead of human hospitality staff who may have put in a more individualized effort to reward their loyalty.