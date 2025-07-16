A Bombardier Global series private jet, quietly parked at Delhi Airport’s VIP bay since June, is making headlines today, not for where it’s flying—but for who might own it. Multiple industry insiders have claimed that the jet is linked to LAT Aerospace, the regional aviation startup co-founded by Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal.

Fueling speculation further is the aircraft’s scheduled movement on July 16, handled by aviation service providers Indamer MJets Airport Services and Bird Execujet Airport Services. But the ownership, model, and mission of the aircraft remain unclear.

LAT Aerospace Denies Jet Purchase

As speculation spread, LAT Aerospace and Goyal both issued categorical denials.

Surobhi Das, cofounder of LAT Aerospace, clarified via email that, “LAT is a startup focused on making planes for regional aviation, not in the business of buying private jets.” Goyal doubled down on social media, posting: “LAT is a startup, and has not bought any private jet. LAT is about making planes for regional aviation, and is not in the business of buying planes.”

Despite the public denials, the jet’s presence and timing have triggered questions about the ambitions—and perhaps the perks—associated with India’s newest aviation venture.

The Aircraft: High-Flying Luxury

While details of the exact aircraft remain uncertain, Bombardier’s Global series includes some of the world’s most luxurious business jets. A Global 8000, with ultra-long range and Ka-band inflight Wi-Fi, is priced at $78 million. Even the slightly smaller Global 6500 comes in at around $56 million brand new, and pre-owned variants can still fetch upwards of $30 million.

Owning such jets in India is tightly regulated. Buyers must establish a company, apply for a Non-Scheduled Operator’s Permit (NSOP) through the DGCA, and meet several compliance criteria—suggesting this isn’t a casual purchase.

A Growing Appetite for Private Jets in India

This possible jet acquisition comes at a time when India’s private aviation market is on the rise. The country now boasts 151 registered private jets, making it the largest fleet in South Asia and third in the Asia-Pacific region.

Driving this trend is India’s swelling ultra-high-net-worth population, projected to grow 50% by 2028. To keep up, Indian airports—from Delhi to Kochi—have launched luxury General Aviation terminals that rival five-star hotel lobbies.

Goyal’s Sky-High Ambitions

This isn’t Deepinder Goyal’s first foray beyond food delivery. Alongside Zomato and Blinkit, he has backed ventures in mental wellness (Continue) and now, aviation with LAT Aerospace.

The startup, launched last month, has raised $50 million, including $20 million from Goyal himself. Its mission? To redefine regional aviation in India by building cost-effective aircraft and activating the country’s 450+ unused airstrips.

In a viral LinkedIn post, Das wrote: “While building Zomato and flying across India, Deepinder and I kept circling back to the same question—why is regional air travel still so broken?”

So, Did LAT Really Buy a Jet?

At this point, there’s no concrete evidence tying LAT Aerospace to ownership of the Bombardier Global jet. The denials are firm, but the timing, location, and association have fanned curiosity.

Is this a testing aircraft for LAT’s upcoming programs? A personal purchase by a Goyal associate or investor? Or just a case of mistaken identity?

Until DGCA records or official disclosures surface, the jet’s true role in this aviation puzzle remains in a holding pattern.

Final Descent: Startup or Status Symbol?

Whether it’s truly LAT Aerospace’s jet or not, this story underscores one thing: aviation is no longer the exclusive domain of legacy players. With visionaries like Deepinder Goyal entering the fray, India’s regional skies could soon be buzzing—not just with speculation, but with action.

And maybe, just maybe, a few more sleek Bombardiers too.