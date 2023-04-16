Startup Funding updates for second week of April

The startup funding landscape in India continues to remain uncertain as the country grapples with the impact of the ongoing pandemic and economic headwinds.

The week of April 10th to 14th witnessed a total of 22 deals in the Indian startup ecosystem, with a combined investment of $159 million. However, this funding activity was largely concentrated in the early-stage category, with larger deals becoming increasingly rare to find.

Investors remain cautious amidst prevailing macroeconomic uncertainty, with the global downturn and recession fears leading to many playing on the back foot.

Nevertheless, there were a few notable funding announcements during the week, including fintech unicorn PhonePe raising an additional $100 million, and mobile game development studio Mayhem Studios securing $20 million from investors.

In this article, we will take a closer look at the funding landscape in India during the week of April 10th to 14th and explore the factors that are currently shaping the startup funding environment.

The Indian startup ecosystem is currently experiencing a decline in large funding deals, as many startups have already achieved unicorn status after receiving investments of $100 million or more. This trend is expected to continue in the near future, as funding activity remains concentrated in the early-stage category.

The global economic downturn and fears of a recession have led many investors to become more cautious, with some even reportedly looking to exit their investments in India. For example, Tiger Global is rumored to be considering completely exiting from some of its key investments in the country, while SoftBank is said to be exploring options to exit Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant.

Given this environment, it is unlikely that there will be a quick turnaround in the situation, as macroeconomic headwinds continue to affect the market. The muted financial results of Indian IT companies like TCS and Infosys are a direct result of the slowing economy in the US and Europe, which in turn impacts the flow of capital from these regions into Indian startups.

PhonePe and Mayhem Studios April funding

Despite the challenging environment, some Indian startups have still managed to secure significant funding. Fintech unicorn PhonePe raised $100 million from its existing shareholder General Atlantic and co-investors. Meanwhile, mobile game development studio Mayhem Studios raised $20 million from Sequoia Capital, Steadview Capital, Truecaller, and others.

Celcius and OfficeBanao April funding

Cold chain marketplace Celcius Logistics also raised Rs 100 crore ($12.2 million) from IvyCap Ventures, while workspace interiors platform OfficeBanao secured $6 million from Lightspeed. These deals demonstrate that funding is still available for promising startups, albeit at a smaller scale than in previous years.

AlphaSense funding round

AlphaSense, a search platform for market intelligence, has recently announced an additional $100 million investment in its Series D funding round, taking the total to $225 million, at a $1.8 billion valuation.

The investment has been made by CapitalG, the independent growth fund of Alphabet, and existing investors such as the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Viking Global Investors. This investment indicates the rapidly growing popularity of AlphaSense and its innovative AI and search capabilities among its 4,000 enterprise customers.

AlphaSense has been adopted by the majority of the S&P 500, most of the world’s largest banks, investment firms, and consultancies, and prominent companies from various industries, such as life sciences, energy, industrials, consumer goods, and technology.

In the last year, the company’s subscriber base has more than doubled, indicating the increased demand for market intelligence by businesses and financial institutions to navigate the current economic climate.

GCPL Early Spring Fund

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has recently declared that it will be investing INR 100 Crore ($12 million) in Early Spring, which is a new early-stage consumer fund being established by Spring Marketing Capital (Spring) with a corpus of INR 300 Crore.

The investment by GCPL is not only to anchor the fund but also to offer its expertise and experience to assist founders in constructing robust and sustainable businesses. Spring aims to support the founders in building the brands of the future by creating a skin-in-the-game, brand-first investment franchise.

By investing INR 5 Crore to INR 20 Crore in each company from seed to pre-series A stage, the Early Spring Fund will empower companies to take advantage of marketing expertise and capital. Spring’s first fund of INR 150 Crore continues to invest in companies at Series A and beyond. The objective of the fund is to back and help founders in creating the brands of tomorrow.

While the Indian startup ecosystem is facing challenges in the form of a decline in large funding deals and cautious investor sentiment, there are still reasons for optimism.

It’s worth noting that the current funding environment is largely concentrated around the early-stage category, with most of the funding going towards promising startups that are in the initial stages of development. This suggests that investors are still willing to take risks on promising ventures, but are being more selective in their choices.

The declining number of large funding deals and cautious investor sentiment highlight the current challenges facing the Indian startup ecosystem. However, it’s important to note that the ecosystem has weathered difficult conditions before, and there is reason to believe that it will continue to thrive in the long run.

One potential source of optimism is the government’s push for innovation and entrepreneurship through initiatives like Startup India and Digital India. These programs aim to provide support and resources for startups, which could help drive growth and innovation in the ecosystem.

Another positive factor is the continued growth of India’s middle class, which presents a huge opportunity for startups in areas like e-commerce, fintech, and healthcare. With a population of over 1.3 billion people, India represents a massive market with significant potential for growth.

The government’s initiatives to support startups and the growing middle class present opportunities for growth and innovation, while successful funding rounds for promising startups demonstrate that there is still capital available for ventures with strong potential.

