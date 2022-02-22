Startup of Twitter India’s Ex-head received funding of $5 million

A Startup of Twitter India’s former head, Invact Metaversity raised funding of $5 million. The funding round was led by Arkam Ventures, and also involved other global venture capital firms including Antler India, Picus Capital (Germany), M Venture Partners (Singapore), BECO Capital (Dubai) and 2am VC (United States).

Founded by Manish Maheshwari, the former head of Twitter India, and Tanay Pratap, Invact Metaversity is being built on the metaverse to foster an immersive environment conducive to learning, the company said in a statement.

The startup has also raised capital from over 70 individuals such as Balaji Srinivasan, former chief technology officer of Coinbase; Nithin Kamath, cofounder of Zerodha; and Kunal Bahl, founder of Snapdeal.

“With focus on making education more accessible and inclusive, we’re excited to see how Invact Metaversity disrupts education in the country”, said Rajiv Srivatsa, Partner and co-founder at Antler India.

Notably, Invact Metaversity is a platform built at the intersection of education and Web3. The startup aims at providing employability-focused training to help the workforce realign with the digital world and secure themselves jobs in high-growth tech companies.

“Metaverse is a concept that stands at a cusp where it will be a lead factor in transforming the educational landscape. We will use this investment to bolster the product and technology team for the Metaversity platform, build a virtual-first curriculum and expand into Europe and the US,” Mahieshwari, who is also the company’s chief executive officer, said.