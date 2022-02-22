Artist blows up Lamborghini for NFTs

An artist SHL0MS has announced that they have blown up a Lamborghini Huracan in an undisclosed desert location for a groundbreaking NFT art project.

These pieces of the blown-up Lamborghini Huracan will be sold as NFT. The pieces will be filmed in rotating videos, which will then be up for auctions for crypto-owners to own them. The NFT collection that is built using the pieces of a destroyed Lamborghini will be known as ‘$CAR.’

Sharing the introduction and dropping the video of the $CAR auction on Twitter, SHL0MS, in the caption, wrote, “Introducing $CAR: 999 exquisitely filmed fragments of a detonated Lamborghini Huracan.” SHL0MS then provided the video, along with the link to the auction site.

Shl0ms said that blowing up an actual Lambo and turning its fragments into NFTs represents the intersection between physical and digital. “The destruction as creation motif is pretty common in the traditional art world. Not as common in the crypto art world,” he added.

Shl0ms first tweeted the idea of blowing up a Lamborghini back in September 2021. He talked about “physically fractionalizing” the luxury car and creating NFTs from the fragments. Ritholtz Wealth Management COO Nick Maggiulli also asked the artists whether it would be “chaotically destroyed or methodically disassembled?”

Later, Shl0ms conducted a poll on Twitter wherein his followers chose “chaos” over “order”.

The public spectacle generated by displaying charred supercar pieces as fine art could redefine stereotypical perceptions of the oft-misunderstood crypto art sector.

“The supercar-related memes are funny, but they also implicitly symbolize the popular association of cryptocurrency to short-sighted profit seeking and zero-sum behavior,” said SHL0MS about the project; “this project is intended to serve as a reminder of the revolutionary potential of the underlying technology — if we wield it correctly instead of solely for personal gain.”

The artist will neither confirm nor deny whether their intention to detonate the car also has anything to do with the recent spate of DMCA takedown requests issued by Lamborghini to various NFT artists.

Spilling more details in the next thread, SHL0MS mentioned that out of the 999 fragments, 111 will be reserved for the team, while 888 will be up for auction. In addition, the auction will be a blind auction with a starting bid of 0.01 ETH.

Interestingly, the auction will be fully carbon negative, and only one piece can be bought with one wallet. This is done so that the abilities of crypto “whales” to buy massive portions of the collection are curbed.