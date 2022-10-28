Stay at home girlfriend shares her day-in life and its kinda depressing

I didn’t even know this was a thing before I came across this TikTok video. The girl in the Tiktok shares her day-in life as a stay-at-home girlfriend. Even though you might find it cute, from my point of view, it was kinda depressing to be all by yourself the entire day and not do much.

The 25-year-old girl starts the video by saying, “I start off my day by waking up around noon and then I will tidy up the place to make sure that it’s nice and clean for my boyfriend to come home to because when he’s in a good mood, I’m also in a good mood.”

She then continues, “Then today I felt extra nice, so I set up his shower shelves for him.”

Now, being a stay-at-home girlfriend, it is obvious that you must be ready for your partner. So, she says that “I have to smell nice, so I take a really long shower and practice my 12-step skincare routine because I have all the time in the world.”

Then she even goes on to say that “one of my favourite things about living this lifestyle is knowing that I am basically performing wifely duties at the girlfriend package.”

After this, she goes on a solo date because she is craving some noodles.

Then she went to Starbucks because she says, “it is literally in my job description to spend his money.”

After the coffee, she came back home and was feeling really exhausted. So she played some games on her iPad and waited for him to come home.

Most of her female audience was actually having fun watching this video. One of them wrote, “Everyone asking if this is a joke when it’s literally my dream life, lol.“

While another said, “When I grow up, I want to be a stay-at-home girlfriend.”

Well, well, well, that might not be possible after all because it is all a joke, but still, if you think someone is leading this life, it is actually depressing.

