Steam Deck Will Begin Shipping On February 28

Valves’ long-awaited handheld game console Steam Deck will be officially starting deliveries on February 25th, and the first batch of games verified by Steam Deck has already been published. After a slight delay at the end of last year, the Steam Deck is almost here, and now Valve has confirmed that its long-awaited portable gaming PC will start shipping on February 28th. Valves Steam Deck, the company’s first handheld gaming device, will go on sale on February 28 for pre-order customers.

Valve says it will review all games in Steam’s massive library to confirm they are compatible with Steam Deck, including if they require special settings or additional hardware. Valve has confirmed that the deck systems will be sent out to members of the press “soon” and that the systems are under a revision embargo until February 25th.