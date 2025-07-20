Valve, the company behind Steam, the world’s largest digital gaming platform, has recently pulled several adult-themed games from its store. The decision follows pressure from payment processors, who raised concerns about content they deemed to be in violation of their standards. The move reflects the growing power financial networks like Mastercard and Visa hold over what can and cannot be sold online.

In a statement provided to PC Gamer, Valve confirmed the removal of several games, saying the action was necessary to comply with the rules of its payment partners. “We were recently notified that certain games on Steam may violate the rules and standards set forth by our payment processors and their related card networks and banks,” the company explained. “As a result, we are retiring those games from being sold on the Steam Store.”

Developers Affected, But Not Abandoned

While Valve did not name the games that were removed, many in the gaming community noticed a sudden disappearance of adult titles, particularly those with themes involving incest. These removals coincided with a new clause in Steam’s documentation that prohibits content likely to violate the standards of payment processors.

To mitigate the impact on developers, Valve is offering app credits to those affected. These credits can be used to publish new titles on Steam—as long as the games adhere to updated guidelines acceptable to payment providers. However, Valve emphasized that the primary goal of the removals was to avoid jeopardizing broader payment functionality across the platform. According to the company, losing access to major payment systems would disrupt purchases of all games on Steam, not just the ones being flagged.

Financial Firms as Gatekeepers

This episode highlights a larger issue in digital commerce: the growing influence of credit card companies in determining what type of content is allowed online. Mastercard and Visa, in particular, have grown more cautious in recent years when it comes to adult content—whether real or animated. Their concerns stem from past controversies, including a 2020 case where major payment firms cut ties with adult platform Pornhub after reports of underage and non-consensual content surfaced.

Even though the adult games on Steam are entirely animated and do not involve real people, payment processors still view such content as risky. This can be due to the potential for chargebacks, fraud, and reputational harm. As a result, platforms like Steam are often forced to comply with the increasingly restrictive content policies of financial institutions or risk being cut off from their services entirely.

No Official List, But Patterns Emerge

Valve has not provided a list of specific titles removed from the store. However, users quickly noticed that a group of adult visual novels and interactive titles with taboo themes had vanished from the platform around the same time Valve implemented the new policy. Although some similar games remain accessible, their continued presence suggests enforcement may be staggered or selective.

The lack of transparency has frustrated some developers and players, who argue that the decisions appear arbitrary and lack clear criteria. Still, the message is clear: any content deemed risky by financial institutions may no longer be welcome on Steam.

Not All Removals Are Related

Adding to the confusion, a separate game titled Trials of Innocence, developed in China and inspired by courtroom dramas like Phoenix Wright, was also delisted around the same time. This sparked speculation that it too had been caught up in Valve’s crackdown. However, the game’s developers later clarified that its removal stemmed from a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) claim, unrelated to the adult content policy.

A Trend with Wider Implications

This is not the first time payment processors have influenced content moderation on digital platforms. In recent years, financial firms have also pressured crowdfunding platforms, subscription services, and content-sharing websites to remove material that doesn’t align with their standards. These decisions are often framed around legal risk, reputational damage, and the prevention of abuse, especially in areas like adult content.

However, critics argue that this type of financial control can lead to overreach, especially when applied to digital media that pushes creative boundaries. Developers working in niche genres or controversial themes—many of whom rely on platforms like Steam to distribute their work—find themselves increasingly constrained not by platform rules alone, but by the policies of companies that handle transactions.