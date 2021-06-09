Steam Next Fest Is Scheduled To Take Place On June 16Th 2021

Valve has revealed that the multi-day celebration of the upcoming games, Steam Fest, takes place in June 2021. According to Valve, the event has been renamed and announced that it will focus on upcoming games. The Steam Next Fest, also known as the Steam Game Festival Summer Edition, begins on June 16, 2021.

Geoff Keighley’s second Summer Game Fest, to coincide with E3 2021, will last four months, between Gamescom in August and E3 itself, and will feature a series of promotional events leading up to E3.

The Steam Game Festival debuted in December 2019 and took place alongside the Geoff Keighley Game Awards. The festival was launched to take the next step in creating the Game Awards, as well as another way to celebrate gaming. The Steam Game Festival began two years ago and was created by Geoff Keighley, the producer of the annual Game Awards held in Los Angeles.

