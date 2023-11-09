Tired of making silly reasons to keep your gaming secret from your friends and mates? No worries, Steam has now come up with a new solution, and is allegedly working on a feature that would allow you to mark individual games as private in order to hide your more strange choices from other users while still retaining a public profile.

Steam has long sought the ideal blend of convenience, community, and private retreats. Until lately disclosing your game history was generally open to everyone, limited to friends, or completely disabled. A screenshot from a well-known Steam observer implies that a mark as a private option for particular games that you don’t want anyone, even friends, to know you’ve spent time on could be on the way.

The founder of SteamDB, Pavel Djundik demonstrated settings on the menu with three dots to the right of an application, the last of which is “Mark as Private.” The option’s description says, “Mark this game as private and hide it from my friends.” Djundik’s example is Counter-Strike 2, which may be a game useful disguise within certain circles. He demonstrated the steps in Twitter now X.

Be fearless of your game list

Showing out the enormous number of hours they’ve spent on some games can worry some people. Others may be mindful of obsessive or ignoble game accomplishments standing out in their timeline. Of course, the kinds of adult and fantasy games with which Steam has an unstable relationship are more probable. People seem to understand this, based on the responses to Djundik’s tweet, however, they also provide some recommendations for more improvements, such as more precise friend management tools.

Current Status

Currently, you may select one of three privacy settings for your Steam profile Public, Friends Only, or Private that apply to all the games you play. Each of these options may be customized for your profile, gaming information, friends list, inventory, comments, and screenshots. Though some games are just for you, it appears that soon you’ll be able to share the majority of your gaming experiences with friends or the whole internet. Setting the privacy right away on the purchase page would be helpful because Steam frequently announces when a game is added to your inventory.

Past Issue in Private Settings

Steam’s “Private” settings have occasionally encountered issues, as Ars noted in 2013. With time, Valve adopted a “private by default” policy, removing applications like Steam Spy that provided playtime and sales statistics. It’s unknown how sales of adult-oriented titles in general or statistics-keeping programs like SteamDB would be impacted by a private gaming environment.

No need to Lock your Profile to hide your game data

However, as noted by Pavel Djundik, the developer of SteamDB, and confirmed by PC Gamer, Valve is ready to add a mark as private’ option to individual games, allowing them to be concealed from friends’ prying eyes. This implies that you won’t need to lock a significant portion of your profile in order to dodge awkward inquiries regarding how long you’ve been playing Coquettish Elbow Reveal VR Edition. Or, as it was for me, four hundred hours nonstop of Disney Dreamlight Valley.