Now, you can convert digital photos to your favorite instant prints. Now it’s possible, thanks to the introduction of Jollybook, which brings the fun of digital photos and the nostalgia of analog with its instant photo printing feature.

Jollybook is now new in the market but has always stayed an underrated product, which is a must-buy for peeps who love to capture every moment of their life.

JollyBook – Retro-Looking Analog Camera for you

JollyBook is, in fact, a Ukranian-based startup that launched this new concept six years back, and for these long years, the camera, which is called JollyBook Eye, has never really failed to shut. In 2023, the company is back again, showing confidence in this piece of tech for camera lovers.

The best part about JollyBook Eye is that you get that old-school retro-styled design, but it works over the latest capturing and digital photos and then prints what it captures, which is something you don’t find in today’s date digital cameras.

If we talk more about the design, you can see that the company has gone with that older circular camera design, which was among the typical camera designs back then.

JollyBook Eye also comes with a mechanical design. This camera won’t require a power source, unlike older camera models. As we said, it’s old school but with new tech inside.

The JollyBook Camera’s body is made of real wood fiber panels covered with plant-based paint.

Over and above this feature, you also get exposure to special embedded optics to explore the instant film transported to the smartphone display and print the photo.

The whole idea of this JollyBook is moving from sharing photos on the camera to sharing physical experiences.

“Why swipe when you can touch a memory?,” says Evgeniy Ivanov, the founder of Jollylook. “I’m convinced that one photo printed today beats a thousand stored digitally for someday. In a world filled with digital distractions, we often forget the joy of holding a real photograph, feeling the texture, and reliving those precious memories.”

This is the description shared about the company for their JollyBook Eye camera. The description shares the idea behind the development of the camera.

The JollyBook Eye comes within a more compact box that unfolds to 6.3 by 4.5 by 6.5 inches.

Working of JollyBook Eye Explained

Over and above, you also get the battery and charger inside the box, so you don’t have to worry about getting anything separately. Also, as it runs on battery, you don’t have to worry about running out of power.

The best part is that the camera works on the Fujifilm Instax Mini film, which you also get inside the box, so the camera is ready to use right out of the box.

You also have the option to use this JollyBook Eye Camera in the full folded position, where you can place a smartphone above where you can see the final output of the image captured by the camera.

By placing the smartphone, you also get the smartphone to allow users to scale the photo to the desired magnification. On the camera, you also get a dedicated switch to expose the film and increase or decrease the overall exposure of the camera.

JollyBook Eye – Selling For a Huge Price Discount

As we said, JollyBook company is based on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, after the invasion, the company was forced to move from its home country to Zvolean, Slovakia, and within the new base, the new camera manufacturer was built from scratch.

Talking about the pricing side, the JollyBook Eye, JollyBook Eye is now selling for a huge discount as part of their seven days Kickstarted crowdfunding campaign, bringing the pricing down to just $49 from its original price of $89.

Right now, the pre-order for these cameras has started, and the company is expecting to ship by February of 2024.

You can pre book the camera through the link mentioned below

