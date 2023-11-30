Today, having a smart TV is handy. Well, as the Smart TV pricing has been rising, getting a new Smart TV can be an expensive deal for a few. However, if you own a standard TV, you can convert your regular TV to an amazing Smart TV just by spending $15. Yes, you read it right! You get a Smart TV for just $15.

Thanks to the Walmart Google TV Stick called Onn Google TV FHD Streaming Stick, now selling for a huge discount, it can be plugged directly into a regular TV via the HDMI port without further ado.

Stream in Style with the Onn Google TV FHD Streaming Stick – Now at a Walmart Low Price!

This new Onn Google TV FHD Streaming Stick sells for a massive slash. With this streaming device, you get the FHD or 1080p resolution of the box and offer good RAM onboard. The final cost is as low as Netflix’s per-month subscription amount; that’s quite wild.

Getting a streaming device for such a low price is rare. For this price, you get a Google Chromecast coming with Google TV HD for $19 (Discounted Price).

However, this Onn Streaming Stick shines over its competition with its best features, and as it already uses Google TV software, it’s really worth the price you pay.

Over and above, you also get support for voice commands with its voice-capturing Bluetooth remote that uses Google Assistant to accept commands.

All you have to do is plug the device into your regular TV via an HDMI port, and boom, that changes your Regular TV to a new Smart TV with all the Smart TV features and gives access to features like YouTube, Netflix, ESPN, and HBO MAX.

What Does This Walmart’s Onn Google TV FHD Streaming Stick Feature?

Talking about the feature, the Walmart‘s Onn Streaming Stick comes with an in-built Chromecast through which you can cast your favorite photos and videos on your TV.

Over and above, you also get some really good internal hardware features like the support for FHD Resolution out of the box combined with stereo sound effects, 1.5GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage. The streaming device is powered with the Micro USB power adaptor, which must be plugged in while using the device.

Inside the box, you will get everything you need, including the Streaming Device with Quick Start Guide, 1 Remote Control, 2 AAA batteries, a single HDMI cable, and a Power Adapter.

So, right out of the box, this new Onn Streaming Device is ready to plug in and use.

Onn TV 4K Streaming Stick Also Going on Sale

However, if you want a newer device with an improved specification, going with the On 4K Streaming Stick is the right choice. This 4K Streaming Stick has improved support, and where you get the support for Ultra HD resolution output, as compared to FHD, you get the UHD output.

To support even better resolution and smoother operation, you also get more RAM of 2GB combined with 8GB of internal storage.

However, this 4K streaming device is selling for around $19.88 after its release! If you want to spend $4 extra, you can go with this streaming device, too. You can buy this product through the link mentioned below: