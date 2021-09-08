Stephen Curry and Tom Brady join cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Stephen Curry and Tom Brady have teamed up once more, this time to support the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

With the announcement of a long-term relationship on Tuesday, Brady, who can be seen most days on television advertisements with Curry promoting Subway

sandwiches, was joined as an “ambassador” by the Golden State Warriors guard.

Curry remarked in a news statement, “I’m delighted to partner with a startup that demystifies the crypto realm and removes the intimidation element for first-time consumers.” “When it comes to giving back to the community in meaningful ways, FTX and I are on the same page, and I can’t wait to see what we can do together.”

Curry, Brady, and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence have all partnered with FTX, which bills itself as “the fastest growing and most reputable site to buy, sell, and exchange Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and other digital assets.” Curry will serve as a “global ambassador,” promoting the viability of cryptocurrencies to new audiences.

FTX and curry announced their relationship on Twitter Tuesday morning with a fun video.

Curry will earn an equity stake in FTX Trading Limited, according to the company. Eat.Learn.Play., Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s foundation, will collaborate with FTX on charitable activities, but the company did not provide the details on Tuesday.

The Currys‘ charity encourages childhood hunger relief, access to high-quality education, and safe places for children to play and be active. Eat.Learn.Play. According to the statement, the organisation has served over 17 million nutritious meals to Oakland children and families afflicted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cryptocurrencies can be used to purchase goods and services or digitally traded for profit.

Advertisers and public relations professionals in the booming cryptocurrency industry have taken notice of the tried-and-true method of using celebrities to promote their products and services, as multiple high-profile athletes, entertainers, and actors have been hired by various crypto-companies in recent years to hype up their products and services. However, regardless of how enticing and sincere celebrity endorsements appear to be, all aspiring crypto-investors should exercise caution, as celebrities may not always have their fans’ best interests in mind, whether they’re endorsing a hair gel or an ICO.