Steve Forbes warns that Fed is inflicting unnecessary pain on the US economy

The Chairman of Forbes Media, Media mogul Steve Forbes, warns that Fed is inflicting unnecessary pain upon the United States economy. It’s because of the interest rate hikes after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the US Fed is prepared to raise interest rates at a faster pace.

Steve Forbes warns about Fed Policies

Chairman of Forbes Media, Steve Forbes, warned on Thursday that the US Federal Reserve is inflicting unnecessary pain on the country’s economy. His warning followed Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony before the Senate Committee on banking, housing and Urban Affairs.

Forbes began by saying that the Fed Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sent the financial market reeling when he told a Senate hearing Tuesday that their central bank is ready to push up the interest rates higher and at a faster pace than previously anticipated. He also noted that the chairman’s reasons were that the US economy has been showing unexpected strength. Therefore Fed has to do more to suppress it.

The executive also discussed the fundamental flaw in the central banker’s and most economists’ approaches. He added that they think prosperity causes inflation, and to cure that, they must depress the economy. Forbes chairman emphasised that they have understood the definition of inflation by reducing the value of a currency by creating too much of it.

Forbes chairman says prices increase from natural disasters

Recently, Media mogul Steve Forbes warned that Fed is inflicting unnecessary pain upon the United States economy with its interest rate hikes. He also added that the prices increase for a lot of things, including natural disasters, wars, lockdowns or economic killing regulations and taxes which cannot be cured by increasing the interest rates.

Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell, told the senators during the congressional hearing last Tuesday that from a broader perspective, inflation has been moderate somewhat since mid-2022 but remains well above the FOMC’s long-run objective of 2 per cent. He also explained that they would continue to anticipate that ongoing increases in the target range for the federal funds rate will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation over to 2 per cent over time.

What are your thoughts on the statements by Steve Forbes as he warns about the Fed “inflicting unnecessary pain” on the US economy with its interest rate hikes? Let us know in the comments below. And if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.

Also Read: Bitcoin’s price again fell to 21,000 USD due to Silvergate’s failure.