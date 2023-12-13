In the world of celebrity autographs, Steve Jobs, the visionary co-founder of Apple Inc., was renowned for being a “notoriously difficult signer.” However, a fascinating incident in 1983 revealed Jobs’ signature most unexpectedly and humorously.

In 1983, amidst the pre-digital era when autographs were the cherished tokens of celebrity encounters, a fan named M. Varon from Imperial Beach, California, penned a letter to Steve Jobs seeking his autograph. Knowing Jobs’ reluctance to sign autographs, the fan likely didn’t anticipate a response, let alone one filled with wit.

The Hilarious Letter’s Unveiling

The typed letter, dated May 11, 1983, surfaced on Reddit, posted by user TheRogue_Orca. On original Apple letterhead, the response began with Jobs expressing his honor for the fan’s letter but stating, “I’m afraid I don’t sign autographs.” However, in a clever twist, Jobs signed off the letter with his distinctive, lowercase signature, leaving the recipient with an unexpected autograph after all.

Reddit’s Reaction to Steve Jobs Humor

The Reddit community quickly embraced the letter, labeling it as “Nerd humor” and hailing Jobs as a “sly fox.” Comments poured in, with some users suggesting the potential financial value of such a unique piece. DfenselessOldLady recommended securing the letter in a safety deposit box, anticipating its future worth, while MissChievous8 pointed out the substantial sums Jobs’ autographs could fetch, citing a past auction.

According to RR Auction, the original letter was auctioned for an impressive $479,939 on August 19, 2021. The website highlighted Jobs’ reputation as a difficult signer, making the humorous autograph response all the more valuable. The authenticity of the letter was verified by PSA/DNA, cementing its place as a rare and original piece of Steve Jobs memorabilia.

Steve Jobs’ Legacy in Autograph History

Jobs’ autograph, a prized possession for collectors, gained even greater significance due to its scarcity. As one of the tech industry’s most influential figures, Jobs’ legacy lives on not only in groundbreaking innovations but also in the memorabilia associated with his signature.

Tom Hanks’ Typewriter Saga

The article also draws a parallel with another celebrity, Tom Hanks, known for his love of typewriters. The narrative of comedian Chris Hardwick gifting Hanks a vintage typewriter as a bribe for a podcast appearance adds a touch of humor to the broader theme of celebrities responding to fan requests in unexpected ways.

Hanks’ Response and the Power of Typewriters

Hanks, embracing the typewriter gift, responded with equal wit, typing his acceptance letter on the same vintage machine. This quirky exchange showcases the unique ways in which celebrities engage with their fans, turning seemingly mundane requests into memorable interactions.

Both Steve Jobs and Tom Hanks, through their distinctive responses to fan requests, offer a glimpse into their personalities beyond their public personas. Jobs’ wit and Hanks’ playful acceptance reveal the human side of these iconic figures, endearing them to fans in unexpected ways.

In the world of celebrity interactions, autographs are not just signatures; they are moments frozen in time. The stories of Jobs and Hanks add a layer of depth to the pursuit of these mementos, reminding us that the value lies not only in the ink on paper but in the unique and often humorous tales behind each autograph.