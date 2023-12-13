The next big release from the developers is Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded, which promises to be another massive serving of content for fans to enjoy. Here’s what’s coming up, including the introduction of Ranked Play and additional maps, modes, weaponry, and features. Now that the yearly cycle has restarted, Modern Warfare 3 is in the middle of its first complete season. With a ton of new multiplayer content and the debut of Warzone’s Urzikstan map, Season 1 has had fans coming back again and time again.

However, as time goes on, the community will always be curious to see what comes next, thus understandably, attention is already turning to the midseason patch. We already know a little bit about what to expect from Season 1 Reloaded, even if there are still not many definite facts. Please review our summary of what to expect in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded below before anything gets started.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded begins from

The main emphasis of Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded is scheduled for Wednesday, January 17, 2024. The fact that the current Season 1 Battle Pass has a “Classified” Sector whose contents are scheduled to be revealed on that certain day lets us know this. This corresponds to about the midpoint of the season, allowing players a few weeks to fully explore and utilize the Reloaded patch before Season 2 starts.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded’s fresh content

Two new weapons were shown as “In-Season” drops on the Season 1 Roadmap, despite not being officially confirmed for Season 1 Reloaded. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that the TAQ Evolvere LMG and the HRM-9 SMG will both be available in the game at this time. As of this writing, not much is known about these new additions, and it’s not apparent if any more weapons will be joining them. As the major update draws nearer, we might be able to anticipate seeing at least one new melee weapon or item of equipment.

Riot Map

There is no doubt that the new multiplayer map included in the Season 1 Reloaded update is designed for classic 6v6 games. This will be the first original map added to the game, even though the whole MW3 title was based on iconic MW2 maps from 2009. Rio appears to be a small-to-medium-sized map with lots of flanking spots surrounding a center hub.

Season 1 Reloaded’s new game types are highlighted by Ranked Play

The community has been patient for weeks, and now the Season 1 Reloaded update is finally poised to start Ranked Play. As per normal, as they advance through several Skill Divisions, the most committed gamers will put their skills to the test in progressively challenging lobbies. Not only that but the update drop is also scheduled to include the launching of an astounding five new game modes. Given that Team Gunfight, Santa’s Slayground, Vortex, Infected, and Headquarters are all scheduled for the middle of the season, the Reloaded patch is most likely to be their target.

While Vortex is a fully unique scenario where one player is granted the legendary Zombies Ray Gun, some of these will be recognizable to veterans. If you kill this player, you’ll be able to keep the Ray Gun. Until someone reaches the score limit, the cycle is repeated.