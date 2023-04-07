Stop Nuisance Calls: How to Block Private Numbers on Your Phone

If you’re receiving unwanted calls from private or unknown numbers, you may be wondering how to block them. Fortunately, there are several ways to block private numbers and protect your privacy. In this article, we’ll provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to block private numbers on both Android and iPhone devices.

Block Private Numbers on Android

Open the Phone app on your Android device. Tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Select “Settings” from the drop-down menu. Scroll down and select “Blocked numbers” or “Call blocking.” Toggle on the option for “Unknown” or “Private” numbers to block calls from these types of numbers. You can also add specific numbers to your block list by tapping “Add a number” and entering the phone number you want to block.

Block Private Numbers on iPhone

Open the Phone app on your iPhone. Tap the “Recents” tab at the bottom of the screen. Find the call from the private number you want to block. Tap the “i” icon next to the call. Scroll down and select “Block this Caller.” Confirm that you want to block the caller by tapping “Block Contact.”

Additional Tips for Blocking Private Numbers

If you’re still receiving unwanted calls from private numbers, you can contact your phone carrier to see if they offer a service to block these types of calls.

You can also download third-party call blocking apps from the Google Play Store or App Store to help block private numbers.

Be cautious about sharing your phone number online and only provide it to trusted sources to avoid receiving unwanted calls from private numbers.

In conclusion, blocking private numbers on your Android or iPhone device is a simple process that can help protect your privacy and prevent unwanted calls. By following these steps and additional tips, you can effectively block private numbers and enjoy a more peaceful phone experience.