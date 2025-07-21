On Monday, just as the week got kicked off, not one, but two U.S. companies—Michael Saylor’s Strategy and Trump Media & Technology Group—made headlines by announcing Bitcoin purchases that are a part of a more significant corporative move towards digital-asset treasuries (truly bold) . Additionally, documents and official published statements support their assertion, as we see more companies realizing that Bitcoin is coming into its own as a reserve asset, and a strategic hedge.

Strategy’s Mega-Buy: 6,220 BTC Added

Between July 14 and 20, Strategy, the business intelligence giant formerly known as MicroStrategy, acquired 6,220 additional Bitcoins for roughly $739.8 million, averaging $118,940 per coin, according to an SEC filing. The purchase took place when Bitcoin prices briefly surged past $122,800 before settling closer to $118,000 during the week.

With this transaction, Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings now total 607,770 BTC, carrying a market value of approximately $72 billion, far above its cumulative acquisition cost of $43.6 billion. The firm’s year-to-date BTC yield stands at 20.8%, approaching its self-set 25% target.

Trump Media’s $2 Billion Bet

On the same day, Trump Media & Technology Group—owner of Truth Social, Truth+, and fintech platform Truth.Fi—disclosed a $2 billion investment in Bitcoin and related securities. These holdings now account for nearly two-thirds of its $3 billion in liquid assets. Additionally, the company has earmarked $300 million for an options-based Bitcoin strategy with the potential to convert into spot holdings, contingent on market conditions.

CEO Devin Nunes noted that these steps help to guarantee the company’s financial independence, protect them from discrimination by financial institutions, and generate synergies with the planned utility token to be used across the Truth Social ecosphere. Following the announcement, shares of Trump Media were up about 5% to 6%.

Why Now? Regulatory and Market Catalysts

These purchases come amidst a backdrop of bullish sentiment in the cryptocurrency sphere:

Bitcoin recently touched $122,800 before tapering to around $118,000.

President Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law mid-July, establishing federal guidelines for stablecoins—this broader legislative trend appears to be fueling corporate appetite for crypto assets.

Strategy’s large-scale acquisitions mirror Trump Media’s intentions and echo a pattern of smart treasury management among institutions using Bitcoin as a hedge and potential revenue source.

What It Means for Investors

Strategy’s deepening Bitcoin position positions it as a de facto large-cap crypto index, while Trump Media’s aggressive accumulation highlights how non-tech, media-based firms are using BTC to diversify and assert financial independence. Analysts believe this corporate shift may offer resilience against inflation, provide institutional revenue opportunities, and influence regulatory clarity.

That said, critics warn of risk: Bitcoin’s volatility can affect balance sheets and may trigger margin calls if leveraged exposure is high. Strategy has previously acknowledged these risks.

Outlook

With federal policy becoming clearer and digital currencies gaining mainstream acceptance, corporate Bitcoin treasuries are likely here to stay. Strategy and Trump Media, in staking billions, are paving the way for others to follow suit—blurring lines between traditional balance-sheet management and digital-resource capitalization. Their moves will be closely watched as indicators of broader corporate faith in crypto’s long-term viability.