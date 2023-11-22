Players of Street Fighter 6 have been anxiously waiting for new outfits, and now their wait is paying off. The Outfit 3 teaser for SF6, which features a variety of innovative and captivating ensembles for the game’s protagonists, was just released by Capcom. The new outfits for well-known characters including Ryu, Blanka, Dhalsim, E. Honda, JP, Kimberly, Manon, and Zangief are teased in the teaser. The clothes that each character wears express their own personalities and styles, giving the game an additional degree of artistic flare.

Blanka-chan triumphantly reappears in a striking new outfit, while Ryu dons his legendary Street gear. We also get to witness a vacation-ready Honda, Kimberly’s elegant and lethal ninja attire, Dhalsim dressed in a combination of traditional and modern attire, and Zangief dressed in a business party outfit. Chun-Li is given a striking new outfit that is sure to draw attention.

All eighteen characters in the main roster of Street Fighter 6 now have one variant outfit, with players able to select from several color schemes. Some of the veterans, including Ryu, Cammy, and Juri, sport attire that harkens back to their original Street Fighter 2 uniforms. Characters such as Jamie and Manon, who are new, dress more appropriately for their personality. Next month, all of the players on the base roster will get new looks that fans may try on.

New Outfit Release Date

The finest aspect? On Friday, December 1, gamers will be able to enjoy these 18 new outfits. Regretfully, information on bundles or prices has not yet been made public. It’s important to remember that these outfits are limited to the launch characters. The Year 1 DLC characters, such as Rashid, A.K.I., Ed, and Akuma, will also get their own Outfit 3 releases, Capcom has announced in addition to the launch characters. As additional intriguing costume possibilities for these characters become available, players can anticipate the game being even more diverse.

The Street Fighter 6 design team was “blown away” by the favorable response the costumes received when they debuted at EVO 2023, according to a Capcom blog post on the game. This blog post included commentary on the details that went into each outfit’s look as well as some character background for each design, going into great depth. For example, Juri’s onesie was inspired by how she would seem when relaxing at home, as seen by her hair horns, which like devils, get mussed when she snoozes.

Additionally, Capcom said that a set of additional outfits will be given to the game’s first-year DLC characters, Rashid, Ed, A.K.I., and Akuma. Since these four characters will be added to the game around the same time as Akuma, fans shouldn’t expect a third outfit for them until spring 2024. Fans will have to wait until Winter 2024 to see Ed appear in Street Fighter 6, though. He is the third DLC character that will be added to the game.