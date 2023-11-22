Gamers with PC Game Pass

Unfold the gift of playing video games. Players who sign up for the six-month GeForce NOW Ultimate subscription will also receive three months of PC Game Pass, worth $30, free of charge, for a limited period of time. With it, Ultimate members may utilize the cloud computing capabilities of a GeForce RTX 4080 setup to play a selection of top-notch Xbox PC games. Take part in the action of well-known series such as DOOM, Age of Empires, Forza, and others; further titles are supported and added every GFN Thursday.

Recall that with Ultimate, you may access servers with the GeForce RTX 4080, 8-hour session durations, 4K resolution, and, for games that support it, up to 120 frames per second. Additionally, priority access to servers is provided, so when you’re ready to play, there’s typically no waiting.

Gamers with Xbox Account

Now, members may sync their own titles to their GeForce NOW collection by connecting their Xbox accounts to GeForce NOW. Members may link their digital game store accounts to GeForce NOW for game synchronization, which enables all of their compatible games to be streamed. Any compatible games that a member has access to through PC Game Pass will also be included when syncing an Xbox account, making it ideal for users who are utilizing the most recent Ultimate package.

Ubisoft+ Subscribers

Subscribers of Ubisoft+ will also benefit from the new upgrade. Members may now start compatible Ubisoft+ titles they already possess via the GeForce NOW app with a linked Ubisoft+ account, and the game will be instantly added to “My Library.” Learn more about connecting your Ubisoft accounts.

The new gaming session diagnostic tools have also been expanded to version 2.0.58 to assist members in making sure their broadcasting is as high-quality as possible. Along with other random bug fixes, it updates the in-stream statistics overlay with codec information. All members should shortly have access to the update.

Pricing

With an XBOX PC Game Pass membership, you may play as much as you want with an enormous selection of titles added. GeForce NOW Ultimate normally costs $9.99 per month, so if you sign up for six months, you’ll save that money and get the opportunity to test it out for free for ninety days before deciding whether or not to add it to your current subscriptions.

Given that GeForce NOW costs $19.99 per month, purchasing for six months at $99 and receiving a complimentary $30 XBOX PC Game Pass means that, all things considered, you are practically spending $99 for $150. This is a really nice option to go if you were prepared to start streaming games or if you wanted to get a gift card for a member of your family or circle of friends.

What are the offers?

Guild Wars 2 “Heroic Edition” is available to members this week. It comes with a ton of goodies, including the main game, Legacy Armor, an 18-slot inventory expansion, and four heroic Boosters. This is the ideal method to begin playing the highly regarded free-to-play massively multiplayer online role-playing game from ArenaNet. Members may go into their NVIDIA account, click “Preferences” from the header, and sign up for the GeForce NOW newsletter, which includes incentive alerts.